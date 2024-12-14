She Put Laxatives In Her Lunch To Catch Whoever Was Eating It At The Office, Landing Them In The Hospital

This 20-year-old girl has been having issues at work lately with one of her coworkers swiping her lunch. She never imagined having an office issue of this sort, and she wouldn’t have been so bent out of shape if whoever was doing this only took a bite or two.

But her coworker was downing all of her food and the juice she brings to work, too. They then had the nerve to put her dirty Tupperware containers right back into the fridge.

She also has a lunch box with her name very clearly written on it, and that didn’t even deter this person from eating her food.

“I was really upset to the point of crying with rage because I hate it when people touch my food. It’s something I prepared exclusively for myself with the intention of improving my health and bad eating habits, but it’s a…rat that’s enjoying my meals,” she explained.

Not only that, but the dishes she prepares for herself consist of pricey ingredients, so it was costing her a nice sum of money to have this person stealing her food.

She devised a pretty genius way to seek revenge on this coworker without letting people know that she was intending to do this.

She invested two weeks into informing her closest coworkers that she was having issues going to the bathroom and wanted to know if they had any advice.

“Then I made an appointment with the doctor, not because I was sick, but to have proof in my favor so that HR wouldn’t try to accuse me of anything later,” she said.

“Just two days ago, I put a lot of laxative[s] in my food and juice, and I took it to work, and again they ate everything and left the dirty bowl with nothing inside, which brought me a small dark happiness.”

“Today, I found out that the little thief was our manager, thanks to rumors and gossip that he was in the hospital due to diarrhea.”

She’s not positive if the rumors about her manager landing in the hospital are true, as she made sure the dose wasn’t harmful.

She was only trying to teach him a lesson and give him nothing more than a stomachache, but now she’s concerned that he truly is sick.

She was filled with rage when she found out her manager, who makes far more money than she does, was stealing from her, but now she’s concerned someone will know she sought revenge and she will get in trouble with HR.

“On the one hand, I feel avenged, but I’m afraid of losing my job or that my manager will take revenge on me. I know I might be exaggerating, but I really need to know,” she continued.

