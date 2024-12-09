She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Asked Her If She Had To Go Number One Or Two When She Went To The Bathroom

alfa27 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

When it comes to dating, romance isn’t always part of the equation, although it should be. Sometimes, what you get instead is chaos served on a silver platter.

That’s exactly what happened to TikToker @ajannino. She chose a restaurant for her first date with a guy, thinking it would be a fun, casual setting.

But as soon as they met up, he questioned her choice of restaurant, pointing out that there were so many other better places in the area.

She decided to ignore the comment. Then, they headed inside to get seated at a table. He was mad when they didn’t get seated at a booth.

At one point, he even asked her if they should go somewhere else because he was that upset about not sitting at a booth.

She convinced him to stay since they were already there. When it was time to order food, he told her to order any appetizer she wanted.

She tried to ask him what kind of food he liked so they could share it, but he brushed her off and told her to just pick something.

She ordered a plate of nachos and ended up eating them all by herself. As the date went on, they moved to the bar because he could not handle sitting at a table.

They ordered a couple of drinks, and then she excused herself to use the restroom. He asked her if she had to go number one or number two, which really unnerved her.

alfa27 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

After she got back to the bar, he mentioned something about how he wanted to open up a lounge and that she could help him with it. Then, he talked about politics for 10 to 15 minutes.

When he was done, she informed him that she had to go home. In the parking lot, they said their goodbyes. He kissed her multiple times on the forehead and stated that he enjoyed their date. He wanted to see her the next day, but she turned him down.

She never saw him again, which was definitely for the best because she later found out that he used dating apps to scam women for money.