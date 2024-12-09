She’s Upset That Her Best Friend Gave Her Husband A Massage And Then Sat On His Back

InsideCreativeHouse - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

For the last 16 years, this 35-year-old woman has been close to her female best friend, who is the same age as her.

She loves her best friend and has been able to count on her through anything. She got married to her 47-year-old husband eight years ago, and her best friend has grown close to her husband throughout that time.

They spend a lot of time together, just the three of them, and it’s been a great dynamic. I mean, it’s amazing when your best friend and husband can also be friends, right?

“This year, my husband and I hit a rough patch in our relationship, and I discovered that he had sent a message to my best friend saying what a great person she was and that he loved her, and she replied, saying the feeling was mutual,” she explained.

“She was the one who told me she had received a sweet message from him, and when I asked him about it, he showed me the message with no issues.”

“I told him I didn’t like that he had written those words to her, and he insisted it was meant in a completely platonic way. This happened during the summer.”

Well, it seems that whatever is going on between her best friend and her husband has grown beyond being simply friends after what happened recently.

Yesterday, her best friend was over at their house, and she was staying over for the weekend. She just had a baby, and so she was in another room getting her baby ready for bed when her husband walked in to talk to her.

She asked him if he was watching a movie, but he said that her best friend had just given him a massage since his back was in pain.

InsideCreativeHouse – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She instantly felt hurt when her husband admitted this, and she questioned him about why he hadn’t come to her to get a massage instead.

He responded that she was clearly exhausted and dealing with the baby, so that was his reason for accepting a massage from her best friend.

“I told him I couldn’t believe after everything we’d spoken about to establish boundaries in his relationship with her, he was still acting in inappropriate ways,” she added.

“After the messages sent over the summer, I told both of them that I didn’t want them messaging each other anymore, and all our messages were to go through a group chat with all 3 of us, which they both agreed to. For info, the massage and back cracking she gave him involves her sitting on his back.”

What I find ridiculously strange about this whole incident is that her best friend is not a massage therapist, nor is she a chiropractor.

Her best friend has never offered to give her a massage in their sixteen years of friendship, and it’s not something she’s ever done for anyone else.

She knows her best friend like the back of her hand, and so the massage is one big red flag to her. She’s also extremely upset that her best friend literally sat on her husband’s back, straddling him, in order to crack it.

“So am I overreacting?” she wondered. “Is this appropriate behavior between my husband and best friend?”

She ultimately chose to confront them both together, and according to her best friend, her husband was the one who asked for it – her best friend didn’t suggest the massage.

Her best friend had said she planned on sending her a text to fill her in, but it slipped her mind as she was preoccupied with packing her things to head home.

Her best friend and husband have issued apologies, and she’s made it clear to them that the massage made her uneasy and crossed a line for her.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read