She Went On A VIP Date With A Guy Who Interviewed Her About What Qualities Would Make Her A Good Wife

While TikToker Shelby (@shelbyoconnor) was part of an “exclusive VIP dating app” based in Los Angeles, she happened to receive a text message from a random phone number one day.

The message was from a woman who shall be named “Sally” for the purposes of the story. Sally claimed to be a matchmaker on the dating app and told Shelby there was a “high-profile private member” who was interested in meeting her.

Sally then called Shelby to discuss the details of this person. He was in his 30s, he was an author, and he had two houses in New York and Los Angeles. He was also six feet and three inches tall, not to mention very intelligent and nice.

Apparently, he had experienced some bad luck with dating women. The last woman he dated ended up ghosting him after he took her to a Taylor Swift concert.

Sally sent Shelby a photo of the man, and he appeared to be attractive. However, he did not like to drink or smoke, which are things that Shelby is fond of.

Still, Shelby agreed to go on a date with him. Their date was scheduled for eight p.m. on a Tuesday at a wine bar.

On the day of the date, she dressed up in knee-high leather boots, a leather jacket, and a dress. Then, she proceeded to walk to the wine bar since it was super close to her place. When she arrived, she heard someone call out her name. It was her date!

He had already gotten a table for them. To Shelby’s confusion, the waiter handed her a mocktail menu. Her date explained that Sally had told him that she didn’t drink. Once they cleared up the misunderstanding, they had the wine menu brought over.

From there, the date turned into something more like a job interview. He spent the whole time staring at her with wide eyes and asking her about all the qualities that would make her a good wife.

When it was time to order food, he asked about her dietary restrictions. She informed him that she did not eat red meat or pork, so they split a cheese charcuterie board and some fish instead upon his suggestion.

However, he ordered a charcuterie board filled with a bunch of different salamis right after she told him that she was not a meat eater.

Furthermore, he interrogated her about why every single one of her relationships ended. He was also a sloppy eater with zero table manners.

When the date was over, he insisted on driving her home in a bright yellow convertible. Once they arrived at her place, she leaned over to give him a quick hug goodbye, but he grabbed her tightly and squeezed.

Next, they shared an awkward kiss that he froze in place for the entire time. It was the worst kiss Shelby had ever experienced.

So, I guess the moral of the story is not to go to Sally the matchmaker for dates.