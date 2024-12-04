She’s Arguing That Poor Kids Don’t Need To Be Grateful For Donated Christmas Gifts

Igor - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual children

We’re widely considered to be the richest country globally, but the U.S. Census Bureau reports that as of last year, 36.8 million people were living in poverty, which translates to 11.1% of our population.

Of that, close to 10 million children are beneath that line. For reference, HealthCare.gov states that the poverty line is $31,200 for a family of four this year, in case you were wondering.

With the holiday season quickly approaching, there are many kids who will be equating the dollar value of the gifts underneath the tree to their self-worth.

For kids living in poverty, donated gifts are often the only items that make an appearance underneath their Christmas tree.

TikToker Annie, who goes by @mom.behind.the.scenes, is sharing her opinion on the gift-giving season – she argues that poor kids don’t need to be grateful for those donated presents.

“I’m going to say this completely out of a place of privilege, and I know it,” Annie warns at the start of her video.

“I also know that if I said this without the privilege that I have, I would be torn apart even more and considered very ungrateful, so I’m going to say it with my privilege.”

Now, Annie isn’t a stranger to poverty. She has foster kids who used to reside in poorer areas and were on the receiving end of donated gifts.

Annie points out that there is a notion out there that poor people should show gratitude for anything that they receive from those more fortunate than them, including whatever gifts are under the tree for their children.

Igor – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual children

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

But she says that if you have never been on the receiving end, you don’t really have the whole picture, so allow her to fill you in.

“There’s privilege in being able to tell your parents I want this specific toy and having your parent buy it for you,” Annie adds.

“There’s privilege in saying I want that Barbie and not the dollar store Barbie that will last 24 hours and then break. The toy drive is going to get you the dollar store Barbie, which everyone tells you to be very thankful for.”

“Why? Because somebody else said so. Because you’re low income. You have to be thankful; you have to be grateful because it’s a gift from someone.”

Annie feels that isn’t right because it makes the giver feel all warm and fuzzy inside, but not the person on the receiving end.

Annie believes that if you want to be compassionate and empathetic and support your local toy drive, we need to understand that receiving end.

Annie suggests taking that parent in need out shopping and getting to see what it is their children really do want this year for Christmas.

What do you think about this?