She’s No Longer Paying For Her Niece’s College Tuition After She Embarrassed Her At Her Graduation Party

This 45-year-old woman does not have children, as being a mom isn’t something she’s ever wanted for herself, but her brother has a child.

Her brother’s daughter Emily is now 18-years-old, and she’s quite close to Emily, as well as her brother.

Throughout her life, she’s saved up a nice nest egg, and she very generously said she would help foot the bill for Emily’s college tuition when she got to that point.

“She’s a smart kid, and I wanted to give her opportunities I never had growing up,” she explained. “Everything was fine until last month.”

Emily had a graduation party, and it was quite an important event among their loved ones. At Emily’s celebration, she got up to publicly thank everyone who attended for supporting her.

She said thank you to her mom and dad before thanking her grandparents and her friends, too. But then Emily took a moment, turned her gaze to her, and said something horrible.

“And a big thanks to Aunt (me) for not having kids so she could spoil me like I’m hers. Must be nice having all that extra money and no responsibilities,” Emily said.

All of the guests erupted into laughter, and she went stiff. Every single person at the party was staring at her, and she managed an awkward grin in response.

She’s not a stranger to people teasing her for not having kids, but the way Emily put her down in front of everyone was humiliating.

Emily went out of her way to be brutal, to be savage. That’s not how you talk to people you care about!

“I’ve sacrificed a lot to save for her future. My brother and sister-in-law laughed, too, which hurt even more,” she added.

“After the party, I confronted Emily privately. She rolled her eyes and said it was just a joke and I needed to lighten up. My brother brushed it off, saying, “Teenagers can be dumb; don’t take it personally.”

Here she was telling Emily and her brother that she felt upset, and they dismissed her. In the weeks that followed the awful party, she’s had a lot of time to stew in her own thoughts.

She no longer wants to help Emily pay to attend college after how she was treated. Emily obviously has zero respect for her and how hard she’s worked to be there for her emotionally as well as financially.

She informed her brother of her decision, and he flipped out on her. He snapped that she was greedy and hurting Emily for making a “harmless joke.”

Oh, and Emily has not even bothered to say sorry to her, but she’s curious if she is being too ruthless with no longer giving Emily money for college.

