This Sparkly Cocktail Makes A Great Gift For Whoever’s Hosting The NYE Party You’re Going To

TikTok - @cocktailsandcardio

Are you also shocked that tomorrow is New Year’s Eve? In some ways, it feels like this year flew, and in others, it dragged.

But anyway, I hope you have something fun planned for tomorrow and ringing in 2025! If you’re looking for a gift to give to whoever’s hosting the New Year’s Eve party you’re going to, here’s something unique and exciting to make for them!

Grace, who goes by @cocktailsandcardio on TikTok, is showing you how to make a strawberry French 75 complete with sparkles because you can never have enough glitter when welcoming the New Year.

Ingredients 12 ounces of gin

6 ounces of freshly squeezed lemon juice

6 ounces of homemade strawberry simple syrup

2.5 ounces of filtered water

1 dash of iridescent edible glitter

Grab a 24-ounce Mason jar and add 12 ounces of gin to it. Next, pour in 6 ounces of lemon juice (Grace says freshly squeezed is best).

If you do go with freshly squeezed, pour the lemon juice through a strainer first to remove any of the pulp, which will not be a welcome addition to this drink.

Grace then adds 6 ounces of her homemade strawberry simply syrup, which she makes with equal parts water, granulated sugar, and fresh strawberries.

Grace puts the water in a pot over the stove and heats it up first. Once it’s simmering, she puts in the sugar, stirs it until it’s all dissolved, and then adds in the same amount of fresh sliced strawberries.

TikTok – @cocktailsandcardio

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“You kind of muddle them [the strawberries] as it’s simmering, and I usually let it simmer on low to medium heat for about 10 to 15 minutes and then strain everything out, and you’re good to go,” Grace adds.

Make sure you strain the 6 ounces of strawberry simple syrup into your drink mixture to catch any leftover seeds or strawberry bits.

Your next step is to add 2.5 ounces of filtered water to balance out how concentrated this mix is so far. Pick up your edible glitter and add a dash in, then close up your Mason jar and shake it up.

With a funnel, Grace transfers the sparkly cocktail into an old alcohol bottle from which she removed the label. She sticks a speed pourer in the top of the bottle and then wraps a ribbon of tulle over the neck.

“Look at all of our glitter – this is so cute!” Grace exclaims. “Great, and that’s it! Now all you have to do is grab a champagne flute and pour your French 75 mixture into the bottom.”

“It’s kind of up to you, anywhere between a third and halfway, then top it off with your favorite bottle of Prosecco.”