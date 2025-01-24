A Guy Thought He Was Entitled To Her Food On A Date Since He Paid For It

One night, TikToker Cat (@cat.nurseonadayoff) was hanging out at this guy’s house on a casual date when he offered to order some fish and chips.

At the time, she was 21-years old, and he was 30. She was super hungry and was eager to start eating. This classic comfort food would be the highlight of the night with her date—or so she thought.

So, they headed out to pick up the food together. He was struggling to drive and had the car in the wrong gear, so it was shaking and sputtering down the road. Clearly, his driving skills were somewhat lacking.

When they arrived at the restaurant, she waited in the car while he went inside to pick up and pay for the fish and chips—a seemingly noble gesture.

Once they got back to his place, they started digging into their meals right away. However, dinner took a weird turn when she noticed that he just kept staring at her the whole time.

Then, out of nowhere, he announced that his portion was smaller than expected and that he would still be hungry later.

She offered him half of her food to be polite, assuming he would decline. To her surprise, he accepted the offer without hesitation and took the food from her, even though he was certainly old enough to know better.

The red flag was growing redder by the minute. Cat believed that just because someone paid for your food does not mean they are entitled to eat it. If he was still hungry later, there was a simple solution: they could have gone to the store for snacks.

Looking back on the incident, Cat definitely would have taken her fish and chips and left immediately if something like that were to happen now.

Sharing may be caring, but it’s not cool to make someone give up their dinner. At least, it made a funny story to tell.

In the comments section, some TikTok users described what they would have done had they been in Cat’s position.

“Should have just eaten the whole thing and said that was great; I’m so full now,” commented one user.

“I think I’d have thrown it at him and left,” stated another.

“The red flag count here is exceptionally high,” added a third.

