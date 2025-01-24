She Found Out The Guy She’s Been Dating’s Married, And Everyone Thinks She Should Tell His Wife

Dennis - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

For over six months, this 33-year-old woman has been dating a 37-year-old guy who promised that he was single when they first got together.

This guy has a business, and sometimes that meant he was so preoccupied with work that he couldn’t make that much time for her.

She never gave him a hard time about it, and they frequently would hook up when he happened to have a free moment.

“At some point in our situationship, I asked him if he was seeing someone else or [if] he still wants us to continue,” she explained.

Then they quickly landed amid the holiday season, and he was extremely busy with work, but they still made time to hook up and hang out.

A week ago, she once more asked him where their connection was headed. He told her that he was experiencing a medical issue that could leave him unable to have kids, and that was scrambling his mind.

He underwent surgery this week, and when she asked if he wanted her to come visit, he maintained that he wanted to be alone while he experienced a tough time.

So, all along, he’s been pushing her away and coming up with excuses about why he can’t exactly commit to her, but she’s tried to be understanding of his life circumstances.

Following his surgery, he flew to a different state for a funeral and was taking a little break from his job. She gave him space to grieve and didn’t hear from him. But several days after he left for his trip, he texted her.

Dennis – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

He said as soon as he was home, he wanted to take her on a dinner date, which she was thrilled about. An hour later, he sent her a couple of photos of recent trips he’s been on, and the final one really jumped out at her: he was embracing a woman in that one.

“My mind was already racing, and [I] felt disgusted with myself when I realized that all this time, I was probably a side piece. On that same day, I said goodbye to him and since then have blocked him,” she added.

“Of course, I confided [in] my friends and family. I was ready to let it go, but then my sister went down the rabbit hole and found photos of his wife.”

“WIFE! And I’m like…He told me he was single and kicked his partner to the curb. But I guess they were all lies. Now my friends and family are pushing me to contact his wife and tell her about the affair.”

She’s conflicted about whether she should alert this woman to what her husband’s been up to. She doesn’t want to create a mess for herself, but she feels awful this woman is completely oblivious.



Do you think she should tell this guy’s wife?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski