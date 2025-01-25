A Guy Used A Timer To Pressure Her Into Kissing Him

After Patricia Guirao, a woman from New York City, ended a situationship and began online dating, she met one guy who just wouldn’t take the hint that she wasn’t interested. Then, when he went over to her house one night, he actually used a timer to pressure her into kissing him.

Patricia recently shared this shocking story on her TikTok account @patriciamguirao. For some context, she first met him in early September 2023.

However, things never got off to a great start with this guy because once her former situationship ended, Patricia entered what she called her “menace on Hinge era.”

Around April or May 2024, she began matching with a “bunch” of men on the dating app and wasn’t putting too much thought into who she went out with.

“It literally just had to be like, if you message me at the right time when I was feeling a certain way, I would agree to go on a date with you,” Patricia recalled.

“[It had] nothing to do with a guy being better looking or me thinking he was more compatible with me based on his profile.”

So, in the midst of her Hinge endeavors, the man fell to the wayside despite him being “not a bad-looking guy.”. According to Patricia, he simply never messaged her at the right time, reaching out when she’d already had another date lined up or was busy with her friends.

“That’s why I was just super flaky with him. He would ask me out, and we’d maybe start discussing meeting up, and then I would just not say anything for a couple of days because I was just preoccupied,” she explained.

While they still hadn’t gotten together, though, Patricia and the guy continued talking via text, and he kept “drawing the short end of the stick.” She admitted that she kept flaking on him after they made loose plans.

“I would never commit to a plan, to be clear. We would talk about, like, maybe getting doughnuts or maybe getting drinks, and then I just wouldn’t respond,” she clarified.

Patricia believes it’s typical for things to be “up in the air” on dating apps until you make a set plan. Then, once potential partners finally meet in person and become “real” to each other, she thinks there’s a “certain level of respect and responsiveness” that should be reciprocated.

Anyway, that was until one night when Patricia was upset about the end of her situationship and texted this guy, as well as three others who were on her “roster.” She was apparently drunk and asked them if they wanted to meet up.

The guy happened to answer, saying he was down to hang out. Patricia was on the subway back to her apartment at the time and gave him the address to her place. Yet, once she actually arrived home, she had a change of heart.

As she was talking to her roommate, Patricia opened up about how she invited the guy over but wasn’t sure if it was a good idea since she was intoxicated and feeling very sad. Then Patricia actually texted him and tried to cancel the whole thing.

To her surprise, it turned out the guy didn’t live far away, and by the time she messaged him, he was already standing in her apartment building’s lobby.

So, she ultimately thought, “You’re only young once,” and invited him up. Still, she made sure to tell the guy beforehand that she wasn’t interested in hooking up.

“I was like, look, I’m so sorry if you’re expecting to hook up tonight. I know it looks that way because I invited you to my place, and I was maybe down five minutes ago, but I don’t want you to 100% expect that if I let you in my house,” Patricia noted.

The guy was nice about the whole thing and agreed to just hang out and talk, too. They wound up going into Patricia’s bedroom, and they spoke a lot while lying on her bed. In fact, she dished about practically her entire dating background from when she first moved to the United States.

“I was so unhinged. I just did not care at this point, and I was like, you know what? He’s in my bed, and he said he’s willing to talk, so I guess we’re gonna talk,” she joked.

The guy was pretty shocked by her transparency, but the night proceeded to get even stranger. More specifically, he eventually revealed how angry he was at Patricia for never following through with any of their plans.

Plus, he thought that, once they finally hooked up, he’d be “rough” and “get back” at her. Patricia was taken aback, but she apologized for her past behavior.

“So it was all very interesting because here is me basically consoling him, this random stranger, and he’s telling me that he’s super upset and mad at me,” she remembered.

“I think I said at one point like, ‘Okay, if you were so mad at me, why did you come here?’ And he basically was like, ‘I just honestly wanted to see who you were. I was just so curious.'”

After all of that, most people would probably be ready to end the get-together and go their separate ways, right? Spoiler alert: this guy wasn’t. Instead, he proceeded to ask if he could sleep over at Patricia’s house.

She wasn’t on board with it and told him that, while she felt bad, she wanted him to leave. Rather than listening, the guy started trying to convince Patricia to hook up anyway.

She couldn’t understand why, either, since she’d literally been crying to him about other guys not much earlier. On top of that, she wasn’t wearing any makeup, she was in her pajamas, and she’d been checking her phone for texts from a different man, which she wasn’t even attempting to hide.

Well, the guy claimed to think that “despite everything,” Patricia was a “really cool” and “interesting” person. He stated that he still really wanted to hook up with her, and she was pretty uncomfortable.

Regardless, he wouldn’t let up, and before he left to use the bathroom, he set up a timer.

“Look, I’m going to use the bathroom right now, and I’m going to put a one-minute timer on. And by the end of the one minute, you have to decide whether or not you and I are gonna kiss,” the guy told Patricia.

In the end, Patricia kissed the guy, but it didn’t go well. This pushed the guy to get the hint once and for all and leave her apartment.

It may come as a surprise that, in the wake of this bizarre situation, the guy has continued texting Patricia and attempting to FaceTime her. Thankfully, she stopped answering.

“Very interesting situation… but this is why I’m done with men for 2025,” she concluded her video.

How would you have reacted in Patricia’s shoes?

