He Just Learned That His Son Is The Product Of His Wife’s Affair, And She Wants Him To Keep This Secret

Halfpoint - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 36-year-old man and his 34-year-old wife have a 12-year-old son together. He adores his son, and he’s done everything possible to raise his son with love.

Sadly, he just found out that his son actually isn’t his at all – he’s a product of his wife’s affair. Realizing that he’s not his son’s dad and that his wife cheated on him not long into their marriage has made him question his place in their family.

When he found out the truth and confronted his wife, she didn’t hide what she did, but she mentioned it shouldn’t change his relationship with his son since he has been a great dad to him.

“She believes he doesn’t need to know and insists on keeping it a secret, leaving me to decide how to handle the situation with him,” he explained.

“I have decided to move forward with a divorce because I can’t continue in a marriage built on such a betrayal. I’ve also chosen to stop covering his expenses, like school fees, as I believe his biological father should now take on that responsibility.”

“While this decision weighs heavily on me, I still deeply care for my son and want to approach this situation carefully.”

“The most challenging part is deciding how to address this with my son. He’s old enough to understand the implications of this revelation, but I’m worried about how it will impact him emotionally and our relationship. I want to be honest, but I also don’t want to cause him unnecessary pain or confusion.”

He’s left wondering how he can let his son know what his wife did while not hurting his son in the process.

He wishes to handle this delicate situation in a way that supports the well-being of his son while not damaging their relationship by telling him that he’s actually not his dad.

Halfpoint – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski