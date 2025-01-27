He Threatened To Call Off His Wedding After His Fiancée Insisted On Inviting Her Friend Who Humiliated Him Back In High School

Four years ago, this 25-year-old man started dating his fiancée, who is the same age as him, and this November, they’re having their wedding.

His fiancée has a very good friend named Sarah, who humiliated him back in high school. He and Sarah were basically besties back then, and he ended up asking her out.

When it came time for them to get romantic, he panicked, and Sarah expressed that she was no longer interested in hooking up with him.

“I realized over the next few weeks that Sarah had told our entire friend group about how small I was,” he explained.

“…Looking back it was typical high school [nonsense] everyone goes through, but at that moment, I really felt embarrassed and humiliated. And also because Sarah and I were really close friends from childhood, and she just ghosted me after that incident.”

So imagine his surprise when his fiancée entered his life and Sarah popped back up. He did let his fiancée know about how much Sarah hurt his feelings back in high school, and his fiancée got Sarah to issue him a belated apology.

He did tell Sarah that the past is behind them, but then his fiancée insisted on inviting Sarah to their upcoming wedding, and that was taking it too far in his opinion.

He said there was no way Sarah could come, and while his fiancée listened to him, throughout the last week, she’s been addressing Sarah making it on the guest list once more.

“She says Sarah is really repentant of what she did in high school and that Sarah accepts she was a horrible mean girl bully,” he said.

“My fiancée told me Sarah is a completely different person from high school, and she really wants to attend the wedding. But I just don’t want Sarah at the wedding. It’s my wedding too. Sarah has texted me a lot over the past few months, and we’ve even spoken on the phone a few times, but last night, I had enough and blocked her.”

“I was also upfront with my fiancée last night and told her if she doesn’t respect my wishes and invites Sarah to the wedding, I will not only cancel the wedding, but I will also break up with her.”

His fiancée was horrified when he made his threat, though she finally listened and acknowledged that he should have the ability to ban someone from their guest list.

His fiancée agreed to keep Sarah away from their wedding, and she did say sorry for making him upset, pointing out that he’s the most important person to her.

He said thank you to her, and the remainder of their night went well, but he’s left wondering if it was wrong of him to threaten his fiancée to make her understand this boundary of his.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





