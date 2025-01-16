Her Boyfriend Dumped Her Since She Doesn’t Cook And Can’t Live Up To His Perfect Vision Of A Housewife

Syda Productions - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Not everybody loves to cook or spend time in the kitchen, and this 26-year-old woman happens to be that kind of person.

Not only that, but she has a full-time job, so she requested that she and her boyfriend share the duties of cleaning and cooking equally between themselves.

They currently do not live together, by the way, but she would still go over to his house and happily help him pick up his place.

But she’s not that into cooking, so she wasn’t really into routinely creating dinner for her boyfriend. Even though that was clearly important to him, he never voiced that to her.

So when her boyfriend recently dumped her, she was shocked when he pointed out her lack of skills in the kitchen as a dealbreaker for him!

“My boyfriend wanted someone to cook and clean for him every day so he can relax when he gets home from work,” she explained.

“He had it in his previous relationship, and [I] guess he just assumed every girl would be the same…Also, I’m vegetarian, and he eats meat, which never bothered me, but he didn’t like that I wouldn’t be able to prepare his meat dishes.”

“Are these reasonable things to end a relationship over? He told me when we met I was his dream girl and blah blah, but 6 months later, he was put off because I don’t ’look after him,’ i.e., don’t cook much. Bear in mind we never actually lived together; he just assumed if we moved in, I wouldn’t be this housewife he envisions (which is true).”

“I was there for him in every other way and would go out of my way to show him love and attention, and I’m quite happy to do cleaning; I’m just not a massive cook. Just wondering if his reasons for leaving are valid.”

Syda Productions – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Do you think he had a good excuse to dump her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read