Her Brother Faked His Own Death To Teach Her A Lesson

This 26-year-old woman has a brother named Jason, who is two years older than she is, and Jason has a habit of being a drama king.

Jason lives for theatrics, and his hobbies consist of playing insane pranks on people and teaching everyone lessons they never signed up for.

Several weeks back, she agreed to get Jason from the airport, but then she got slammed with work, and her phone ended up dying.

Jason did catch a ride home from Uber, though he was furious with her for stranding him at the airport. He insisted that if something awful had happened to him, she wouldn’t even be aware, and he wouldn’t let it go.

“Fast forward to last week, when I got a frantic call from our mom, sobbing and telling me Jason had died in a car accident,” she explained.

“I was devastated. She told me there was going to be a small memorial service at our family’s house, and I needed to come immediately. I took the day off work, bought a black dress, and even wrote a speech about how much Jason meant to me.”

“I showed up at the house, only to walk into the living room and see Jason—ALIVE—sitting in a chair with a smug look on his face. The rest of my family was there, too, looking sheepish. Jason stood up and said, “Surprise! Now you know how it feels to lose me.”

She completely freaked out on Jason for faking his own death to teach her a lesson. Jason thought if he pretended to die, it would force her to learn how to value her loved ones.

He even told her that he did this so that she will never again forget to give him a ride, or fail to appreciate him in general.

Their dad and mom went with Jason’s twisted plan since they thought it would be the best way to get this message through her head.

She snapped that Jason was a psycho and left in a huff. Jason is livid and calling her over the top. As for their parents, they believe she needs to move on and forgive Jason, as nobody was harmed in the making of his prank.

“But I’ve refused to speak to Jason since, and I told my family I’m not attending any future events if he’s there,” she continued.

“Jason texted me last night, saying I’m being immature and making him look bad to the rest of the family. A few relatives have chimed in, saying I overreacted and need to “lighten up.”

“Am I the [jerk] for cutting off my brother after his fake funeral stunt? Or should I have just laughed it off and “appreciated the lesson”? Because right now, I’m seriously questioning if I’m in the Twilight Zone.”

