Her Mom Came Up With This Healthy Take On A Chicken Alfredo Bake

  |  
Jan 7, 2025
Follow Us
TikTok - @kennedychugg - pictured above is the healthy chicken alfredo bake

With the holidays firmly behind me, I have been all in on making sure what I’m eating is healthy in the New Year to make up for all of those Christmas cookies my sister spent a week baking!

One of my favorite recipes I found comes from Kennedy Chugg, who goes by @kennedychugg on TikTok, and it’s a healthy take on a chicken alfredo bake.

Well, actually, this recipe is courtesy of Kennedy’s mom, and I’m not a cauliflower convert, nor do I think cauliflower rice is edible, but I do appreciate how it tastes in this dish.

Ingredients

  • Two chicken breasts
  • Your favorite seasoning (I use Italian in case you need ideas here)
  • One 24-ounce bag of fresh cauliflower
  • One jar of Alfredo sauce jar
  • Parmesan cheese
  • Olive oil

Put a skillet on medium-high heat with a bit of olive oil and let that get hot. Take two chicken breasts and dice them up into pieces, then season them with whatever your favorite seasonings are.

Toss your chicken into the skillet and sear it, though Kennedy pointed out you don’t have to make sure it’s cooked through, as you are going to put it in the oven to finish.

“You’re just looking for color and flavor,” Kennedy added in her video.

Place the chicken in a baking dish, then mix in your cauliflower florets, making sure to pull apart any of the pieces that are too big.

Pour the Alfredo sauce over the chicken and cauliflower, and yes, you should be able to find some low-calorie options if you want to cut calories further.

TikTok – @kennedychugg – pictured above is the healthy chicken alfredo bake

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Mix everything together well, add some more of your preferred seasonings, and then put some parmesan cheese on top.

Bake for 35 minutes at 375 degrees, or leave it in until the cauliflower and chicken are baked to your preferences.

“I didn’t really miss the pasta much,” Kennedy concluded. “This was so comforting and really good.”

@kennedychugg

HEALTHY CHICKEN ALFREDO BAKE ????? Don’t get me wrong, l’m all about enjoying the holidays but I think l’ve had a dozen cookies in the last week ? I was needing some vegetables and this was family friendly way to do it! I’m not positive but I think with a few tweaks this could be gluten free, diabetic friendly, maybe even keto. ? RECIPE: dice two chicken breast and season with your favorite blend! Sear for a few mins in a hot skillet. Add chicken, 24 oz of cauliflower, a jar of Alfredo sauce and any other seasoning. Mix together and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake at 375 degrees for 35 mins or until chicken and cauliflower are done to your liking. ? #51030meals #5ingredients #51030 #30minutemeals #10dollarmealchallenge #easymeal #simplerecipe #comfortfood #Foodie #Recipe #easycooking #simplerecipes #protein #budgetmeals #easymeal #EasyRecipe #EasyRecipes #dinner #Dinnerldeas #macrofriendly #healthy #healthyfood#highprotein #caloriedeficit #caloriecounting #healthydinner #healthycomfortfood

? original sound – Kennedy Chugg
0What do you think?Post a comment.

More About:

Read This Next

In 1989, This 13-Year-Old Girl Vanished During Her Walk Home From School, And It’s Believed She Was Kidnapped

In 1989, This 13-Year-Old Girl Vanished During Her Walk Home From School, And It’s Believed She Was Kidnapped

By Chip Chick

She Vanished Along With Her 2-Year-Old Daughter, And There’s Still No Trace Of Them Over 20 Years Later

She Vanished Along With Her 2-Year-Old Daughter, And There’s Still No Trace Of Them Over 20 Years Later

By Chip Chick

Her Mom Strangely Vanished In 2005, And She’s Trying To Figure Out What Happened To Her

Her Mom Strangely Vanished In 2005, And She’s Trying To Figure Out What Happened To Her

By Chip Chick

Heartbroken mother speaks out on Patchogue teen’s disappearance

Heartbroken mother speaks out on Patchogue teen’s disappearance

By Greater Long Island

Missing Patchogue teen is a key witness in Suffolk felony case

Missing Patchogue teen is a key witness in Suffolk felony case

By Greater Long Island

Arrest made in Patchogue teen missing persons case

Arrest made in Patchogue teen missing persons case

By Greater Long Island