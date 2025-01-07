Her Mom Came Up With This Healthy Take On A Chicken Alfredo Bake

Ingredients

Two chicken breasts

Your favorite seasoning (I use Italian in case you need ideas here)

One 24-ounce bag of fresh cauliflower

One jar of Alfredo sauce jar

Parmesan cheese

Olive oil

Put a skillet on medium-high heat with a bit of olive oil and let that get hot. Take two chicken breasts and dice them up into pieces, then season them with whatever your favorite seasonings are.

Toss your chicken into the skillet and sear it, though Kennedy pointed out you don’t have to make sure it’s cooked through, as you are going to put it in the oven to finish.

“You’re just looking for color and flavor,” Kennedy added in her video.

Place the chicken in a baking dish, then mix in your cauliflower florets, making sure to pull apart any of the pieces that are too big.

Pour the Alfredo sauce over the chicken and cauliflower, and yes, you should be able to find some low-calorie options if you want to cut calories further.

Mix everything together well, add some more of your preferred seasonings, and then put some parmesan cheese on top.

Bake for 35 minutes at 375 degrees, or leave it in until the cauliflower and chicken are baked to your preferences.