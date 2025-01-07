His Wife Wants To Open Up Their Marriage So She Can Pursue Her Hot Coworker

Eight years ago, this 36-year-old man married his wife, who is two years younger than he is. All along, he’s been under the impression that their marriage is pretty excellent.

He knows no union is flawless, but he and his wife make a solid team. Now, he’s 5’6″, and his height has always made him feel insecure.

His wife is 5’5″ and led him to believe that his height isn’t important, especially since she referred to him as her “perfect match” due to how close they are in stature.

But the illusion he had about how well their marriage has been going was just shattered when his wife shared a shocking bit of information with him.

“Enter Ethan, her new coworker. He’s 6’4”, ridiculously attractive, and apparently, the funniest, smartest, most charming man on the planet—at least, that’s what I gather from the way she talks about him,” he explained.

“At first, it didn’t bother me. Everyone has work friends, right? But then, out of nowhere, she dropped a bombshell.”

One evening, his wife got a bit of liquid courage and blurted out that she’s insanely attracted to Ethan, and he’s constantly on her mind, though she has not done anything yet about that.

He was blindsided, and then his wife mentioned that she wants to open up their marriage so she can pursue Ethan.

She even threw in there that she suspects opening up their marriage could even make their own bond that much stronger.

He responded that he was uneasy with agreeing to see other people. He never wanted an open marriage; he just wanted his wife.

“She got defensive, saying I was being “insecure” and “close-minded” and accused me of letting my height complex cloud my judgment,” he said.

“She claimed that opening the marriage would allow her to “explore her authentic self” and that I should support her growth.”

“Now things are incredibly awkward between us. She’s stopped mentioning Ethan, but the tension is unbearable. I feel betrayed, honestly. Like, how am I supposed to compete with this guy? The fact that she even wants this makes me feel like I’m not enough for her anymore.”

He has no idea how to move forward here. He’s afraid to lose his wife, but he can’t picture letting her sleep with the hot coworker she’s obsessed with.

This is keeping him up at night, and he’s curious if he’s not being the reasonable one or if his wife is being insane.

