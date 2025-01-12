Her Brother Proposed With The Ring She Inherited From Their Grandma, So She’s Threatening To Press Charges

This young woman was on social media on Christmas day when she realized her brother finally proposed to his girlfriend, Amy.

She was excited about the news until she took a look at Amy’s ring. Amy had on her grandma’s engagement ring, which she was supposed to inherit!

She quickly dialed her mom to question her about how Amy ended up with the ring, hoping her mom had allowed her brother to use it until he could afford to buy one or something like that.

Her mom dismissed her and stated that she intentionally passed it off to her brother to give Amy the ring instead of letting it to go to her on the basis of her being a Christmas hater and Amy being a Christmas lover.

“Context: I had always been closer to my paternal side of the family (especially my grandma). My grandmother passed away last year, and the only inheritance I got is her engagement ring,” she explained.

“I was not meant to receive this ring until I’m 30. My grandmother LOVED Christmas, and it showed in her engagement ring (it’s an emerald cut diamond with tiny circle rubies and oval emeralds to look like holly).”

“Also, I didn’t always hate Christmas. Two years back, I lost my BF of ten years, my childhood BFF, and my sorority sister in a car accident coming home from a Christmas party that we all intended. I have been in therapy, struggling with survivor’s guilt, but am doing better now.”

She reminded her mom that she rightfully inherited the ring, so she didn’t have the ability to gift it to Amy. Her mom offered up other pieces of her grandma’s jewelry, as she has a box full of gems in her possession, and told her to select another piece instead.

She took a few days to mull over what to do before she reached out to her uncle, who’s the executor of her grandma’s estate.

Her uncle was livid when he learned what her mom did, as her mom promised to gift her the ring for Christmas as a present. Her uncle suggested that she perhaps press charges and mentioned he knew a lawyer to reach out to.

“Armed with this information, I texted my mom, brother, and future SIL, saying that I had been in touch with my uncle and that I would press charges if the ring was not returned to either me or my uncle,” she continued.

“My brother tried to say he really wanted to use the ring, that since I hated Christmas that I didn’t deserve it. I let them text me, using their threats as future evidence. I told them they had a week to return the ring or I’d follow through with the police.”

“Now, my mother’s side of the family, as well as my other siblings, are hounding me. They all think I’m blowing things up. I’m not, I know I’m not, but with how everybody is acting I feel like I’m going crazy.”

She’s left wondering if she was in the wrong to threaten to press charges after her only inheritance was snatched away from her.

