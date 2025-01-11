Her Coworker Got Sick After He Kept Stealing Her Lunch, So She’s Getting Accused Of Trying To Get Revenge On Him

Drazen - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

I will never understand people in an office who think it’s acceptable to steal their coworker’s lunch. This 29-year-old woman has fallen victim to a lunch thief, and she brings her own lunch to work every single day.

Her office has a shared kitchen, so when she puts her lunch in the fridge, it is accessible to everyone. When her lunch first started going missing, she figured that perhaps she had forgotten it at home, but nope, one of her coworkers was clearly helping themselves.

She then noticed that her coworker D, who’s in his mid-30s, was in the kitchen whenever her lunch would vanish. Or she caught him eating things that did not look like foods he would have brought on his own.

“I didn’t want to jump to conclusions, so I brought it up generally in the office. I said something like, “Hey, someone’s been eating my lunch. Can we please be respectful and not take other people’s food?” Everyone just nodded along, but D didn’t say a word,” she explained.

“Despite this, my food kept disappearing. I tried labeling it with my name and even hid it in the back of the fridge — it still went missing. I was beyond frustrated.”

“This week, I decided to bring in something I knew D wouldn’t like. I made a spicy pasta dish with extra chili. I love spicy food, but I know it’s not for everyone. I also labeled it clearly with “VERY SPICY” so there would be no confusion.”



That did not deter D, and her lunch vanished from the fridge that day. Several hours after her lunch went missing, D began going on and on about how he was so sick and his stomach hurt.

D actually had to leave the office early because he was feeling that ill. She then learned from one of her other coworkers that D confessed to swiping her food, as he believed she lied on the label about the level of heat inside.

Although D owned up to being the person stealing from her, not everyone in the office is showing her sympathy, and some believe she intentionally sought revenge on D.

Drazen – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“Now, a few coworkers are saying I went too far by bringing in something “intentionally dangerous.” But I never forced anyone to take my food!” she exclaimed.

“He knew it wasn’t his and took it anyway. I feel bad that he got sick, but honestly, he shouldn’t have been stealing my lunch in the first place.”

Do you think she went too far in making a spicy dish, knowing D would not enjoy it?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read