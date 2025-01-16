Her Date Stood Her Up At A Restaurant After He Found A Photo Of Her With Her Ex From Five Years Ago

santypan - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It is so utterly rude to stand someone up on a first date. If you know you’re not interested or decided against coming out to meet someone, please let them know and cancel. Don’t make them wait around, hoping you will show up!

A woman who goes by @emmski on TikTok met a guy through a dating app, and they organized a first date. Hours before they were set to meet up, this guy found her on Instagram and sent her a message, wanting to know if she could answer three questions he had for her:

1- What are your dating goals? 2- When did your last serious relationship end? 3- How long it lasted that serious relationship?

She had no issue with that, and she happily crafted responses to what he asked her, stating that he could reply to the same questions over dinner that night. He got back to her, saying he was excited for their upcoming date.

“I’m getting ready, and I receive another message from him on Instagram, and he had sent me one of my old Instagram posts, one from five years ago, and wrote, ‘Is this your ex-boyfriend?'” she explained in her video.

She confirmed it was her ex, puzzled as to why he was digging that far into her social media past. I mean, we all creep, but to do a deep dive like that and then confront someone about their former flame is just strange.

She finished putting herself together and texted this guy to let him know that she would be there for their date in 10 minutes, and he responded in acknowledgment.

After arriving at the restaurant, she patiently waited for 10 minutes before sending him a note to let her know that she was there.

She specifically asked if he would be joining her, but he said no, then told her to have a nice night while saying he hoped she reconciled with her ex since he could see how much she loves him!

“This is based off a picture from five years ago,” she added. “I’m sorry but these guys are so insecure like this is totally absurd.”

“And his profile said things like he wanted someone who was trustworthy, transparent, all these things.”

She’s planning on quitting dating apps after having such a wild experience.

“If someone sent me my Instagram from five years ago questioning me about it, I’d be the one calling off the date, TBH,” one person commented on her video.

“You should thank the guy for not wasting your time,” another person remarked.

“This is what I just went through. Dated a guy for a month, had a lot of deep conversations, and he found out something about my past he didn’t like (7 years ago), and he disappeared the next morning,” a third person weighed in.