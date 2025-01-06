Her Friend Freaked Out On Her For Walking Out Of A Date She Set Her Up On After The Guy Pressured Her To Sleep With Him

estradaanton - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

This 22-year-old girl has been prioritizing studying in college instead of having a personal life. So, guys are not high up on her list right now.

She has said to all of her friends that she does not want to date any guys at this point in her life, but her 23-year-old friend Sarah didn’t respect her wishes.

For the last several weeks, Sarah has been pushing her to go out with a 24-year-old guy she knows named Jake.

Although she told Sarah no, Sarah wouldn’t relent and even said that Jake is the “perfect” man for her. She finally said yes to a date with Jake, which happened last Friday.

“I figured, “What’s the worst that could happen?” Spoiler alert: a lot,” she explained. “We met at a bar, and right off the bat, I felt uneasy.”

“Jake was charming enough at first, but as the night went on, he started making comments that made me cringe.”

“Like, he kept talking about how he loved “wild girls” and how he thought I should “let loose” more. I tried to steer the conversation elsewhere, but he kept bringing it back to that topic.”

Several drinks later, Jake brought up getting shots, and she mentioned she was not trying to drink too much that night as she has an upcoming exam she needs to focus on.

Jake laughed at her and tried to get her to say yes to drinking more that evening, which definitely made her feel pressured.

estradaanton – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

It came off as alarming to her that he was pushing more drinks on her even though she made it clear she was not trying to get wasted with him.

She only had one more thing to drink after that conversation, and then the night got really weird.

“He leaned in closer and started whispering things that made me uncomfortable—like how he thought I should “just come home with him” after the date,” she added.

“I was shocked and said no, very firmly. He didn’t take it well. He started to get aggressive, insisting that I was just being “uptight” and that I needed to “stop pretending” I didn’t want to have fun.”

“At that point, I was done. I told him I was leaving and that I didn’t appreciate his behavior. He tried to grab my arm to stop me, but I pulled away and walked out. I felt shaken up and angry but also relieved to be out of that situation.”

The following day, she filled Sarah in over text. Instead of being on her side, Sarah freaked out on her and kept saying Jake deserved another chance.

She and Sarah come from extremely traditional families, and she suspects this is why Sarah is so willing to overlook Jake’s behavior.

Sarah buys into the message their families tell them about how women belong in the kitchen and should go along with whatever their man wants, but she doesn’t subscribe to that at all.

Since Sarah reacted so poorly, she’s curious if she should say yes to a second date with Jake. She’s also wondering if she didn’t do a good job of managing the situation from the first date.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read