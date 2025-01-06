She Got Stood Up On A Second Date And The Guy Said He Just Fell Asleep

A week ago, this 26-year-old woman had her first date with a 27-year-old guy. That first date was so amazing that they organized a second date immediately.

Date two was supposed to entail grabbing breakfast yesterday. But two hours prior to their date, this guy sent her a text canceling on her.

He claimed that he was experiencing some pain in his lower back due to the hitting the gym. Now, she’s gone through that exact same situation before, and she knows how painful it can feel, so she had no problem with him calling off breakfast.

Although he canceled on her, he instantly made plans for them to get breakfast this morning to make it up to her.

So, this morning at 9:30, they were going to meet up. At 8:30, she texted him to see if he was feeling any better.

She also wanted to double-check that he would be there at breakfast. However, he never replied to her, so she thought he was sleeping or getting himself together.

She went ahead as planned, and this guy stood her up! This was a first for her, and she felt absolutely sad and snubbed as she realized he was not coming.

He did eventually text her to say that he had overslept since he was up late last night helping his cousin after his motorcycle broke down.

He failed to set an alarm, but he mentioned he could get to the location of their date in another half hour if she waited for him. She said not to worry and that she didn’t want him to meet her for breakfast.

She also responded that she got why he stood her up but that it felt awful. He then asked if she would like to make plans for tomorrow and promised to be there.

She’s honestly not sure that she does want to reschedule for tomorrow with him, as being stood up is kind of unforgivable in her book.

“For context: I worked until 11:00 p.m. last night and didn’t go to bed until midnight. I still made sure to set my alarm because I didn’t want to miss our date this morning,” she explained.

“Should I give him another chance or just end things here?”

