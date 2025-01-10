Her Friend Smells Disgusting And Catfishes Guys, But She’s Not Sure How To Tell Her This Is Why She’s Getting Ghosted

Ukrainian Food Photo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

This woman has a female friend whom she’s been close with for the last seven years, and she’s struggling with how to have an honest conversation with her friend about why she’s so unlucky in love.

Her friend never misses an opportunity to complain about her romantic life. Her friend meets guys on dating apps, and dates end for her in one of two ways: guys either straight up ghost her, or they literally say a relationship with her just isn’t in the cards for them.

She knows why her friend’s getting nowhere with guys, and it’s because her friend smells disgusting and is also an avid catfisher.

Her friend is a big girl, and instead of disclosing that to potential dates, she loads the filters onto her photos or snaps pictures of herself at angles that are truly misleading.

She thinks her friend should be making it clear what her size is on dating apps before meeting these guys in real life since that’s just not fair.

“The filters also cover her constantly greasy hair. She really, really has an issue with showering. I was cursed with a very sensitive nose,” she explained.

“Not only does she just smell bad in general, but I can tell that a good bit of that scent is coming from down below.”

“…She told me this story of her taking a guy home from the bar one time. Things were getting hot and heavy, and clothes started coming off. Long story short before they could go any further, he took a bathroom break and made a run for it out the window (guessing the smell down there).”

After her friend’s latest date ends in disaster, she comes to her, looking for some kind of validation. Her friend will go on and on about how guys must hate her because of her size and that she’s ugly when that’s just not it at all.

How do you think she can gently break the news to her friend that she knows exactly why guys keep on ghosting her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read