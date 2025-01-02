Her Husband Mixed Guinea Pig Poop In The Chocolates That She Ate As A Joke And Made Her Sick

Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual guinea pig

I just don’t get why some people do mean, harmful things and then play it off like it’s some kind of a joke when it’s not. If you want to play a prank on someone, pick out something that won’t make them sick!

This 35-year-old woman and her 46-year-old husband have a guinea pig named Fluff, and her husband got the bright idea to play a joke on her last night with the help of Fluff.

“He took a few of Fluff’s pellets (the guinea pig droppings) and, thinking it was harmless since they only eat alfalfa, mixed them into a bowl of chocolates. He figured that if anyone could tell something was off, it would be me,” she explained.

They sat down together after her husband created the special chocolates. She reached her hand into the bowl, grabbed some of the chocolates, and put them in her mouth.

She didn’t think anything was wrong until she tasted it all. She could tell it wasn’t right, and she stared at her husband, who asked her if something was the matter.

He didn’t let on to what he did, but she knew the chocolates had gone bad or something because of the taste. Her husband then laughingly admitted to mixing the guinea pig poop into the chocolates.

He claimed it was harmless since Fluff only eats alfalfa, and he went on to say he mixed old and fresh Fluff waste together like that was somehow going to make things even better.

“I was disgusted, but mostly, I couldn’t believe he’d actually gone through with it. I blew up and kicked him out of the house because that is utterly disgusting,” she said.

She did get sick that evening, and her stomach has not been messed up ever since. Her husband and his family are now livid with her for making a mountain out of a molehill.

She’s furious with her husband too, but she’s doubting that she has a right to be, as he and his loved ones are saying it was just a joke.

