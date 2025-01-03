She Arrived At A Restaurant For A First Date But The Guy Stood Her Up In A Strange Way

Natalie, who goes by @natalielarge on TikTok, went on a first date that never ended up actually happening since the guy stood her up in a strange way.

Natalie originally met this guy through a dating app, and Natalie definitely liked that he listed his height as 6’7″ since she’s tall.

One of the dating prompts on his profile, though, that weirded her out is that he said he recently learned that he’s a “walking red flag.”

Natalie overlooked this due to his height, which she was excited about. He also kept insisting on a first date, so she decided to meet up with him.

He asked her out for lunch at 1 p.m., and he texted her twice to confirm their date. She didn’t think there was any way he would back out on her.

At 12:49, he sent a text stating he was five minutes away from the restaurant, and at 1 p.m., she let him know that she was almost at the restaurant.

He instantly wrote back that he was parking his car at that exact moment. Natalie waited outside of the restaurant for this guy to arrive, and then her best friend FaceTimed her.

Ten minutes later, she heard nothing from the guy she was supposed to be seeing, so she texted him, stating that she was outside before wanting to know if she should go in and sit down at their table.

She still didn’t get a response, and she expressed to her best friend that she was worried this guy was about to stand her up.

Natalie walked into the restaurant, where it was confirmed that this guy had made a reservation for both of them, which she saw with her own eyes.

Eventually, Natalie heard from the guy who claimed that his car had been hit but that he would be there shortly. What’s weird is that he had already said he was parking. He also told her that he was hit in front of a specific store nearby.

At 1:30, he wasn’t really keeping her updated, nor was he at the restaurant. Natalie left, even though this guy did apologize for making her wait as she was walking back to her car.

“So now I’m on FaceTime with my friend, driving home – we’re trying to wrap…our brains around this,” Natalie explained in her video.

“Did homeboy actually get hit? Was he trying to stand me up? Literally, what is happening? Why make the reservation…also a lot of these places make you put a card on file, so if you don’t show or don’t cancel on time, you get charged for wasting that spot.”

Natalie was so puzzled by the whole thing, especially since she drove past where he claimed to have been hit, and there was no accident at all.

This guy texted her at 2:03, saying he was finally done, but it made no sense to Natalie. Clearly, he was lying to her.

There’s no way this guy got into a fender bender and had to spend an entire hour dealing with it. Natalie’s best friend told Natalie to ask this guy some questions to try to get to the bottom of everything.

So Natalie texted him, wanting to know how bad the damage to his car was and where in the town he had gotten hit.

He read the message and didn’t respond at all.

Natalie says if you’re not interested in someone, you should simply say it instead of standing them up and wasting their time.

“He was there and saw you from some hidden area and decided no (for whatever reason). Too chicken to say it,” one person commented on Natalie’s video.

“You’re beautiful. But I think he walked in, saw you, wasn’t attracted, and walked out. His loss!” a second person exclaimed.

“But I thought he was already parking? As a tall girl who was stood up by a taller guy in a similar way, I feel this. I’m so sorry,” a third person added.