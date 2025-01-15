Her Sister Expects Her To Rename Her Dog After She Gave Her Son His Name

Tanya - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual dog

This 26-year-old woman has a golden retriever named Charlie, and she adopted him four years back. Charlie has truly turned into her best friend, and she adores him.

Now, she has a 29-year-old sister named Emily, who welcomed her first baby into the world not too long ago. Her sister gave birth to a little boy, and she picked out the name Charlie for him, which is the same name as her dog.

Initially, she thought it was humorous that her sister gave her son the same name as her dog, but things got a whole lot more serious when Emily spoke to her alone at a family event.

Emily informed her that she felt it was “confusing and disrespectful” that she kept on calling her dog by the name of Charlie since her son is also a Charlie.

“She asked me to rename my dog. I told her no. Charlie has been his name for four years; he knows it, responds to it, and it’s on all his paperwork,” she explained.

“Changing it would be weird for him (and for me). She got really upset and said it’s not fair for her son to “share” a name with a dog, especially in family settings. She thinks it’ll lead to jokes and confusion as her son grows up.”

“My parents have weighed in, and while my dad says it’s ridiculous to expect me to change my dog’s name, my mom says I should “just consider it” to keep the peace.”

Emily is currently not talking to her, and some of their loved ones have added their opinions, accusing her of being obstinate.

She genuinely cannot see how she’s the one causing problems when Emily knew her dog was called Charlie before she had her son.

Tanya – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual dog

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She thinks her family is acting insane over this since she’s not gathering unwavering support for keeping her dog’s name as it is.

“I love my dog, and I didn’t name him to spite anyone. I also think it’s not my fault they chose a name already in use in the family,” she continued.

Do you think it’s wrong of her to refuse to rename her dog to appease Emily?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read