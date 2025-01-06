He’s A Retired Secret Service Agent Teaching You How To Stay Safe When In Public

In light of current events, I can’t be the only person feeling uneasy when I’m out in public going about my day-to-day life.

Scott Bryson is a retired Secret Service agent who goes by @scottbrysonbts on TikTok, and he’s got a couple of safety tips for you if you’re also just feeling the anxiety out there in society.

Scott’s top tip is to not be on your phone when you’re running errands. It makes sense that if you’re not preoccupied, you increase your awareness of what’s going on in your surroundings.

“Ladies, especially you, listen, if you’re parked here and you come out and there’s a car parked right beside you, and I mean super close to the line or something like that, that should be a red flag,” Scott explained in his video.

“Is there somebody in the car? Is it a minivan? Does it have sliding doors? Is it an SUV? I’m not saying you can’t go get in your car, but just pump the brakes.”

Scott said you should look around you before you go ahead and climb in your car if someone is parked alarmingly close by.

As for when you go to fill your car up with gas, Scott recommends that you literally lean up against your car and, again, make sure you’re not distracted by your phone.

You can see better if someone comes up to you this way. Also, Scott points out that if someone approaches you in a threatening manner, spray them with gas, which should cause them to get out of there.

When it comes to restaurants, Scott suggests not sitting in a way that places you with your back to the front door, and he insists you should brush up on where the exits are located.

“When you’re at the movies, or church, or wherever, sit on the end,” Scott said. “If you’re a fighter, you can get up and go fight. If you’re not wanting to fight, that’s cool too; you can run.”

“But you have to be able to get out, right? Don’t be stuck in the middle of the row.”

In a follow-up video, Scott addressed even more ways to keep yourself safe, such as locking your car doors as soon as you get inside.

Scott’s intention is not to make you live in a way that causes you fear but to just live in a way that helps you know about what’s going on around you.

“Walk with a purpose” was always (still is) what my mom told me,” one person commented on Scott’s video.

“I will never forget my driving instructor asking me what the 1st thing I should do getting in my car. I said seatbelt! He said no, you lock your doors young lady,” a second person added.

“He’s got a lot of great ideas, but my safety tip; I just stay home,” a third person joked.