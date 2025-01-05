His Girlfriend Wants Him To Add Her Name To The Deed Of The House He’s Buying With His Inheritance

More than three years ago, this 28-year-old guy started dating his 27-year-old girlfriend. They have talked about saving up to buy a house within the next five years, but then a month ago, he came into an enormous amount of money.

He inherited this cash, and it’s enough that he can buy a house right now.

He told his girlfriend about his inheritance and said that he has no problem using his money to buy a home for them to live in.

However, he will only put his name on the deed. While he doesn’t want his girlfriend to pay him rent, he does expect her to pitch in for groceries and other bills.

“She said I was being unfair since we were planning to buy a house together,” he explained. “I said that if she wants, then I’m happy to wait until we both have the money.”

“Or I’m happy to pay the down payment; then my GF can pay all of the mortgage until she matches the down payment.”

“She said since I have the money now, it makes sense for us to get a house now since it would mean we’re not paying rent anymore.”

“I told her that’s fine with me, but if we choose the option to buy sooner, then I will be the sole homeowner. She again said I was being unfair since it should be both of us but I just pointed out that I’m the one paying for the house.”

His girlfriend could not get over this and kept repeating that he was not treating her fairly by being unwilling to list them both as owners of the future house he buys.

