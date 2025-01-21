His Wife Asked For A Separation, Even Though They Put A Deposit Down On A House And They Only Got Married 4 Months Ago

This man and his wife have spent the last four years together, and they only got hitched four months ago. He truly believed they had a dream relationship, and though they have gone through highs and lows like anyone else, they always came out stronger on the other side.

Just two months after they walked down the aisle, he began to notice his wife was behaving strangely. She started pulling away from him. She stopped texting him as much. She then requested that he go away one weekend so she could have the opportunity to “miss” him.

This was all completely abnormal, but he did go away like his wife asked. When he got back, it seemed they were back on track, but then his wife shared some shocking news with him.

She actually demanded that they separate!

“Could be a month, could be a year – she’s not sure. She says she needs to “work on herself” and feels our relationship is “overburnt” to her because we’re always together,” he explained.

This is so odd to him because they just put down a $20,000 non-refundable deposit on a new home they’re buying, and there’s no way his wife will qualify for a mortgage without him in the picture.

Since she asked for the separation, she has moved into a different room than their bedroom, and she has started turning off the connection in her car so he no longer has visibility into where she’s going.

Additionally, she’s refusing to let him know where she’s headed when she does leave their house, which is new for her. If he does dare to ask her who she’s hanging out with, she gets mad at him.

“The really confusing part? She still shows moments of affection. Three days ago, she silently came to my room, hugged me for 20 minutes, then left without a word,” he said.

“Yesterday, she made me dinner and disappeared again. She keeps insisting she loves me “indefinitely” and wants to spend her life with me, but needs this time apart.”

“She’s started therapy for her emotions and claims this separation could improve our relationship. But when I gently asked if there might be someone else, she got angry and shut down the conversation.”

He’s curious if he should back out of buying that house, despite his wife saying that their problems today shouldn’t weigh on that.

His wife believes that by the time they officially purchase the house, their relationship could be in a better place. He wanted to know what her plans were in case they do decide to permanently separate after purchasing the home, and her response was she could go live with her mom for a bit.

As for him, if his marriage comes undone, he does not have somewhere else he can live. He’ll be stuck alone in this house.

“Should I give her the space she’s asking for?” he wondered. “Should I walk away from the house purchase despite losing the deposit? Am I overreacting or missing red flags?”

