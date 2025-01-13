She Called 911 When A Man Broke Into Her Home One Night, Then He Picked Up The Other Phone And Started Heavily Breathing

stivog - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A woman by the name of Juls, who goes by @juls.crawford on TikTok, spent more than five years as a 911 operator, so she’s not short of stories, and the freakiest call she ever received left me with chills.

One summer night, a woman called 911 from a landline phone at around midnight, saying someone had broken into her home.

The woman lived alone and had no pets, so it’s not like she could have mistaken the sounds that she was hearing as one of her loved ones or animals.

She said she heard the intruder moving about on the lower part of her home, and Juls shared that in her line of work, you aren’t allowed to give advice to someone regarding where they should hide in this situation.

Juls instructed the woman to get to a place in her home where she felt safest, so the woman hid in her closet behind her clothes, hoping that would keep her safe until help arrived.

While Juls was dispatching officers to this woman’s home, the intruder picked up the other landline in the house, and Juls and the woman quit talking.

Juls muted herself, as there was a lot of background noise on her side, and she didn’t want this man to potentially know that the woman was on the phone with her.

Creepily enough, though, the intruder began breathing heavily into the phone.

“It literally made my skin crawl,” Juls explained in her video. “Luckily, we were able to get officers out there pretty quickly, and they were able to apprehend the intruder.”

“But when I tell you, I still think about that man’s breathing; it keeps me up sometimes, like I will wake up and I can hear it.”

“Yeah, it was awful, but that’s one of those calls that kind of sticks with me.”