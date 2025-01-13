She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Took Her Food Away As She Was Eating, Then Wanted Her To Pay For Dinner Since He Didn’t Like His Meal

Allistair F/peopleimages.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

A woman who goes by @thegamechangergirl on TikTok went out on a date with one of the rudest men I’ve ever heard of.

I mean, his parents failed to teach him manners because he took her food away mid-bite and then tried to stick her with the dinner bill.

She met this guy on a dating app back in 2022, and they didn’t speak for that long before organizing their first date.

One Sunday afternoon, they both felt hungry, so they met up and decided to see where the night would take them.

She thinks their expectations were simply to share dinner together – that was really it, but it’s not necessarily bad to go on a date in this way.

When they got to the restaurant, her date ordered two dishes for himself while she ordered one thing for herself.

She likes to chat, so she was busy talking when her date snatched her bowl away while she was lifting her fork up to her mouth.

“He took the bowl out from underneath me while I was mid-bite…started eating the curry that I had ordered, which I was a little bit taken aback by,” she explained.

Well, she hoped that he was just hungrier than she was, but he didn’t ask if she was going to finish her food before digging in.

After they were done eating and the check arrived, they went back and forth, each offering to pay, so she finally reached for her wallet and clarified that she would pay for what she had ordered.

He told her that he didn’t like his food, so he asked her to pay for the entire bill. He then jumped up and ran to the bathroom, leaving her there.

So he literally stuck her with the bill that night! She didn’t hear from him again after he managed to get a free dinner out of her.