She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Said His Therapist Thinks He’s Sadistic, Before Admitting His Ex Landed Him In Therapy

If you’re sadistic, it means you live to hurt other people, and it’s basically your favorite activity, which is not something I think we’re all looking for in a partner, right?

Usually, you want the exact opposite: someone who doesn’t find the fun in humiliating or causing pain to those around them.

Trolling, bullying, and degrading people are on the activity lists of sadists, in case you were curious about the behaviors they engage in.

Amy, who goes by @radiantamy on TikTok, went on a weird date with a guy who said his therapist thinks he’s sadistic, which is one enormous red flag.

Amy says this guy was a lawyer, and she thinks he could serve as evidence that you should think twice before considering a man in that line of work, but it sounds like she just has a few unfortunate lawyer dating stories.

This guy seemed to have it all, though, on the first date with him, Amy was horrified when he blurted out that his therapist had outlined the sadistic tendencies in his personality.

“I was literally sitting there eating my seafood or whatever, and I was like, ok. It was giving serial killer,” Amy explained in her video.

He proceeded to trauma dump all over Amy and shared way too much information about his ex before admitting his ex is the reason he even landed in therapy in the first place.

“Then he found out he had all these issues – surprise, surprise. But anyway, this guy did not get a second date, and girls, if you just listen, these men will tell on themselves,” Amy added.

She thinks when you’re on a date, you should just relax and allow your date to talk because they will let you know exactly who they are without even having to ask.

And I think it’s also worth mentioning that you want to play up the highlight reel of your personality on a first date, not let someone know all of the negative things your therapist has noticed.