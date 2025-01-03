She Caught Her Best Friend’s Husband On A Dinner Date With Another Woman, But She’s Doubting If She Should Tell Her Bestie

This woman lives in Denver, but a week ago, she had to fly to Seattle for a work trip. She went to a restaurant one evening during her trip to have dinner with her clients.

That particular restaurant was divided up into two sections: one section had larger tables, and the other section had tables that could only seat two or three people, so it was more intimate.

She and her clients were sitting in the area that could accommodate more people, but as she had to get up to go to the bathroom, she needed to walk through the section with the tinier tables.

As she made her way to the bathroom, she spotted someone she knew.

“That’s where I saw my bestie’s husband was having dinner with a lady I have never seen before,” she explained.

“Even [though] there’s a little distance to their table from where I was, I’m sure that it’s him because of the face, the hairstyle, hair color, and even his clothes. I just had a meet-up with my bestie and her husband 1 week before the trip.”

“He even wore the same clothes as what he wore in the meet-up. I know that he is cheating on my bestie because they were having dessert, technically sharing one cheesecake, and the lady was feeding him with her spoon!”

She reached for her phone and snapped a quick photo to obtain evidence of her bestie’s husband taking another woman out on a dinner date.

When she returned to her own table and looked at the picture she took, she was disappointed to see that it was blurry.

It was dark in that part of the restaurant, and her nerves were getting to her, so she didn’t take the best photo. Later on, she thought it would be best to get up and go snap a better photo, but by the time she made her way back over to that table, her best friend’s husband and the mystery woman were gone.

“I really hope that it wasn’t him. We live in Denver, after all. It’s thousands [of] miles away. Maybe someone looks very like him,” she added.

“After I came back to my hotel, I called my bestie and confirmed that her husband was in Seattle for a business trip. So I was sure that [it was] him. But I didn’t tell her what I saw in that talk.”

In the week since she saw her bestie’s husband in that restaurant, she’s been doubting that telling her best friend is the right thing to do.

The only evidence she has, after all, is one blurry photo. She’s left wondering if she should tell her friend or act like she didn’t see a thing.

