She Went On A Date With A Guy, And His Ex Tried To Hit Her With A Car, Then Chased Them For Over An Hour

Irina Schmidt - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Rylee, who goes by @ryleevonhof4 on TikTok, is the first girl I’ve ever heard of who met a guy through Facebook Dating.

Rylee spent a month talking to this guy before they met up in real life. He called her and FaceTimed her every single day.

She thought it was sweet, but looking back, Rylee says actually, it was strange. But she thought the attention was nice at the time.

One Saturday night, they went out for dinner at a Thai food place, and she didn’t love what was on the menu. This guy ordered something anyway and said they could share it, but Rylee was not into the food.

When dinner was over, they hopped into his car, and he drove them to a spot with live music and people were dancing. Rylee told him she loved to dance, and the night was going great.

They made future plans, and Rylee thought this guy was setting the bar high. He asked Rylee to come with him to a lower-key bar before calling it a night.

Rylee and her date made their way to the bar, and then they parked, got out, and began to walk over. Out of nowhere, Rylee’s date told her to get back in his car immediately.

“That’s when I realized that someone was trying to hit me with their car – it was his ex-girlfriend,” Rylee explained in her video.

“We get in the car, he pulls off as fast as we can, and she tries to hit my side of the car for like an hour and a half.”

“I’m not even joking, you guys; an hour and a half this girl chased us and kept cussing me through her window, kept calling, tried to hit me with her side of the car.”

Rylee asked her date how long ago he had broken up with his ex, and he promised it had been months. It seemed fishy to Rylee that he couldn’t say an exact date, though.

It got so scary that Rylee pleaded with him to drive her to the nearest police station, as she was scared for her life.

Rylee never went on a date with the guy again after such a harrowing experience.