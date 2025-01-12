She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Slept With Her Friend Right After They Had Dinner, Then He Invited Them Both To Meet His Mom

A woman who goes by @littleyoreo on TikTok is talking about the worst first date she’s ever experienced, where the guy slept with her friend right after eating dinner with her, then invited them both to meet his mom.

She met this guy on a dating app, and he asked her out for dinner. He selected the restaurant and gave her a time to meet him there.

On the evening of their date, he mentioned that he was running slightly late, which she was not upset by at all.

“He ended up being 45 minutes late, but that’s about the time it took for the table to be ready, so that was fine,” she explained.

“We had a good conversation, and then we ended up going to a store afterward and talking, and I really found this guy attractive, and I liked his conversation.”

She suggested they go grab ice cream or coffee, as she wanted to continue spending time with him, but he said that he really had to get to the gym since that was his new nightly routine.

She was under the impression their first date ended well. She liked this guy’s personality, and she thought he was handsome.

He then said for their second date, she should meet his mom, but she felt that was moving too quickly, so she mentioned she would have to consider it.

She proceeded to add this guy on Facebook and realized they had a mutual person in their friend list, who is her coworker and friend.

She sent her friend a message wanting to see if she knew more about this guy, and her friend stated this guy had confessed that he had feelings for her; however, her friend wasn’t looking for a committed relationship.

Her friend continued to say that this guy had just been over at her house, and they had slept together.

“It turns out that he did not go to the gym after our date; he went over to my friend’s house and stayed the night with her…It was a workout, but not the kind I was thinking of,” she said.

She also learned that this guy had asked her friend to meet his mom, too, which was confusing, because what would he have done if they both had said yes and showed up?