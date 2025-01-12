He’s Set To Inherit As Much As $10 Million Dollars, So He Wants His Girlfriend To Sign A Prenup

For over a year now, this 30-year-old man has been with his girlfriend, who is also 30, but they have been friendly for a decade prior to entering a relationship.

Throughout the last several months, he and his girlfriend have been talking more about having kids and getting married.

His girlfriend has said previously that she wouldn’t take issue with drafting a prenup to protect both of their assets.

A few days ago, he decided to address the prenup and do a deeper dive, but he was shocked by how his girlfriend responded to him.

“I make a bit more than her and pay for all of my own expenses and as much as I can of hers; I am an only child, and I am likely to inherit somewhere around $5-10 [million] in the future, so I feel the need to protect my inheritance regardless of who I marry,” he explained.

“I proposed a prenup to her and explained that I’d like to protect my future inheritance I’d receive from my family and said I would like to do 80% towards me and 20% towards her in the event of divorce (all of our other earning would be split 50/50).”

“She burst into tears and called me a greedy evil man repeatedly, told me I didn’t trust her, that her mom said prenups were “trashy,” and told me she would not have my children if I made her sign a prenup (I really want kids).”

His girlfriend then went on about how if he insisted on a prenup, it would be too simple for him to leave her for a younger girl when they grow old.

He’s never cheated on his girlfriend before nor done anything to cause her to believe she’s replaceable to him, so it broke his heart to hear her side.

He thinks the way he wants to structure the prenup is generous, and he knows he has to do whatever it takes to prevent jeopardizing the millions of dollars he’s set to inherit.

“I love her very much and want a future with her and to marry her, but I’m at a loss of words here,” he continued.

“She has been upset about it towards me for days and has created a nickname she refers to me to now, “20% (insert my name here),” and I am being told that I am choosing money over a family.”

He’s left wondering if it’s wrong of him to expect his girlfriend to sign a prenup. What do you think?

