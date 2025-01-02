She Went On A First Date With A Guy Who Slammed His Fist Into The Table And Screamed That She’s Not Allowed To Talk To Other Guys

fesenko - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Emily, who goes by @hello.balance on TikTok, once went on a date with a chiropractor that turned out to be the third worst first date experience of her life.

Emily was recently out of a relationship and found herself on a dating app when she matched with his chiropractor.

It only said that he was in med school on his profile, and he asked her out for brunch one Saturday. On the night before her date, Emily texted the chiropractor and asked if he wanted to come out and meet her for a drink.

It was already 10 p.m., but Emily didn’t want to call it a night. In hindsight, she says she knows she never should have texted the chiropractor that late to see if he wanted to meet up.

The chiropractor said he was exhausted and in bed, but then agreed to come see her. When the chiropractor walked into the bar, Emily couldn’t believe it – he looked like he catfished her.

“First of all, he looks nothing like his pictures,” Emily explained in her video. “He’s literally like six foot two probably, and the skinniest person I’ve ever seen in my life like he must weigh 130 pounds.”

“So, like, the pictures are either really old, really good pictures, or a different person. I can’t tell, but it does not look like him at all.”

They started chitchatting, and Emily questioned him about what he was in medical school for. He replied that he was studying to be a chiropractor, and he then admitted to desperately wanting to crack Emily’s back. Creepy.

Taken aback, Emily tried to make light of things, but he just said he wanted to crack her back badly as soon as they left the bar.

fesenko – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

He started making sounds and grunting, and Emily was thoroughly weirded out, so she began swallowing her drink as quickly as she could so she could get the heck out of there.

She was scared of him, but she figured it would be worse to be out there on the street where he could possibly follow her home instead of being in the bar with him.

He asked Emily what she was doing before their date, and she stated she had been out with her friends, including her gay best friend, Mike.

She stated that Mike was gay, but the chiropractor sternly told her that if they ended up in a relationship, she would not be permitted to speak to other guys. Controlling much?

Emily pointed out that Mike’s gay, and she speaks to him on a daily basis, but the chiropractor said that didn’t matter.

The conversation turned to how she used to live in Dallas, and the chiropractor wanted to know how she made friends.

Her coworker Chad helped her make some friends, and at that point in her story, the chiropractor slammed his fist into their table and screamed at her that she wasn’t allowed to talk to men.

It was horrifying and bizarre, and Emily could not believe her date was acting in such a crazy way. The chiropractor kept insisting she could not speak to other guys, which confused Emily, as this was their first date, and they were not in a relationship.

Emily excused herself and ran to the bathroom to ask her best friend to get her out of the date. When she got back to the table where the chiropractor was waiting for her, her best friend called her and claimed to be locked out of her place.

Obviously, that was a fake story to extract Emily from her horrible night, but Emily made her escape. The chiropractor called after her to say that he was looking forward to brunch the next morning, and he followed up with a text confirming they would meet at 11 a.m.

“I’m like no, I’m not interested, and I block him on everything,” Emily concluded.

“Not him telling you you can’t talk to other men when you’re telling a story about the past,” one person commented on Emily’s video.

“So proud of you for leaving that one when you did! That’s actually INSANE. A first date and in a public place….imagine so shook,” a second person weighed in.

“Wait, I think this would scar me from going on a date ever again,” a third person said.