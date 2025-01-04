She Went On A Sushi Date Where The Guy Spent The Entire Time Texting, And Then Later On He Awkwardly Cuddled Her While Watching A Movie

A 26-year-old woman named Somar (@somartimesadness) is talking about the worst first date she ever went on with a man named Parker.

She met this guy on a dating app, and at first, he seemed to be the very picture of what a gentleman should be. He was looking for a serious relationship and was enthusiastic about taking her out on a date and getting to know her better.

They went on a date to a sushi restaurant, but he spent nearly the entire time texting and checking his phone. He didn’t really talk much or ask questions about her.

She couldn’t tell if he was just shy or a little socially awkward, but they eventually managed to have a conversation that was decent enough. They also had plans to watch a movie at his place afterward.

When they arrived at his house, she needed to use the bathroom and found it in a vile state. There was cat litter and underwear scattered all over the floor, while the sink was filled with hair, mucus, and toothpaste. The worst part was the toilet, which was brown.

While she was in the bathroom, he set up the TV and threw on a movie without consulting her about it. He also wouldn’t tell her anything about the movie at all. He laid down on the couch, which left her no other choice but to lie down beside him.

They cuddled awkwardly for a minute. Then, he suddenly grabbed her face and started kissing her. She kept trying to turn away, but he pulled her back each time. She then told him that she didn’t want to hook up and tried to think of how to get out of this situation.

She found a way to get on her phone and texted three friends to make up an emergency so she could have an excuse to leave.

One of her friends video-called her in tears, asking her for help, but the call dropped, so she had to resort to texting.

She informed Parker that her friend had just broken up with her boyfriend of eight years. Parker asked her to give his contact information to her friend because he had always wanted to hook up with two girls at once. Finally, Somar was able to get out of there. Once she got in her car, she blocked him immediately.