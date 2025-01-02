She Went To A Nice Restaurant On A Date But The Guy Refused To Order For Over Two Hours, Then Told Her To Leave When The Check Came

Cavan - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

MJ, who goes by @mghnjo on TikTok, is talking about not the worst first but the worst second date she’s ever been on.

This date happened a couple of months ago, and the guy was slightly older than she was: 29. Their first date was at a brewery, and it was pretty casual.

MJ and this guy had drinks on their first date and spent that time together getting to know one another. For their second date, this guy mentioned that he really wanted to take her out to a nice restaurant.

He booked a reservation for them for 7:30 that evening. At 7 p.m., they went across the street from the restaurant to have a drink together before heading over to where they had reservations.

They ordered drinks and got to chit-chatting once they were sitting down at the restaurant, and this guy told MJ all about what was on the menu that he recommended she order for dinner.

When their waitress asked if they were ready to place their orders, MJ’s date said they needed five more minutes, so the waitress walked away.

MJ assumed her date perhaps didn’t think she was positive about what she wanted to eat, so she spoke up and said she would order a specific thing he recommended.

When the waitress came by for a second time, MJ’s date said they needed another five minutes before ordering, and MJ figured that perhaps her date was reluctant to order since they were having an excellent conversation.

“He proceeds to tell her we need five more minutes for two hours. Two hours!” MJ exclaimed in her video. “We’re sitting there having a conversation, and I’m a great conversationalist, so, like, we just keep it going, it doesn’t get awkward, the conversation doesn’t slow down.”

Cavan – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“But at some point, I’m like, ‘When are we going to order?’ He goes to the bathroom, and the waitress comes to me; I’m sure I’ve been blinking in Morse code, ‘Help me, I’m starving to death.'”

When they were at the bar across the street earlier that evening, MJ’s date had asked if she was hungry, and she basically told him back then that she was starving, so it’s not like he had no clue that she wanted to get food.

Although she had the opportunity to order dinner while her date was in the bathroom, MJ thought it would be too rude to order without him, especially since he insinuated that he was going to pay for dinner.

After her date returned from the restroom, she was shocked when he stated to their waitress that they still needed another five minutes.

Eventually, their waitress came back when the kitchen was about to close and told them as much. MJ’s date then asked if she was hungry, which irritated her as he had already asked that three hours earlier.

They finally ordered one entree to share, but MJ’s date burned the roof of his mouth on it, so he told her to eat the whole dish.

“So I did it; I ate the whole thing because you kept me waiting here – it’s now been two and a half hours since our reservation,” MJ continued.

“It’s now 10 p.m. they are closing the kitchen. By the end of the date, the tone was just kind of nasty because we had started talking about tattoos, and I have tattoos on my arms. He had tattoos on his chest, arms, legs, all of it.”

Her date wanted to know what kind of money she’s spent on her tattoos, and she reluctantly answered the question.

He began mocking her and saying he had never spent so much money on any of his tattoos. Her date continued to be mean about it, and adding that to how her date stalled on ordering food at the restaurant, MJ suspects that he couldn’t afford to take her out that night.

Meanwhile, he was the one who picked out the place, and MJ never demanded that he take her out to dinner at an upscale restaurant.

It seemed like MJ’s date resented her for spending money on herself and what she enjoys. Anyway, MJ always has a clever strategy for getting out of dates that don’t go well – she plans something right after the date.

MJ said she had to go help her friend put together a bedframe, and since it was 10:30, she stated that she had to get going to her friend’s place.

MJ explained that she could wait with him while the check came, but he told her to just leave the restaurant. MJ wished her date a good night, and puzzled, she walked out of there.

She didn’t understand how things had gone so wrong since they had gotten off to a great start, but she believes it was a money thing for him.