She’s Revealing The 2024 Texts She Got From Guys That Will Make You Lose All Faith In Men

Now that 2024 has officially come to a close, countless people are taking to social media and posting roundups of their year.

You’ve probably seen some users talking about how much time they spent listening to music on Spotify, while others are sharing the number of books they’ve read. However, one TikToker named Ty Nicole has taken this idea to the next level.

On her account @tylerenicole, she revealed the top five favorite texts she received from different guys this year. Spoiler alert: they’re all pretty ridiculous and may make you lose even more faith in men.

Coming in at number five, Ty had texted a guy she was dating one morning and asked, “Do you still want to hang out on Saturday?” It took him nearly six hours to respond, and he first replied, “I don’t think I have anything going on,” followed by, “So yeah.”

Ty admittedly doesn’t know why she was okay with that, especially coming from a guy she was literally involved with.

“But, I mean, I guess that’s in the past. I will not be accepting this behavior going forward, thank you very much,” she noted.

Next up at number four is a guy who used to call Ty at least twice a week and was constantly asking her to hang out. He also went to the same gym as her.

So, while Ty and her friends were out drinking one day, they decided to call the guy. He seemingly didn’t pick up and shot her a text, asking, “Why did you call me?”

Ty responded by saying that she was with her gym girlfriends, and the guy told her to stop calling him. He also added, “I’m with my girlfriend; leave me alone.”

“Girlfriend? Oh, I didn’t know you had one because you were FaceTiming me two days prior to this, asking for an apartment tour, sir. But yeah, sure, I’ll leave you alone, dude. No problem,” she joked.

Ty reserved the third-place spot for a guy she’d recently hung out with who randomly texted her “Miss you” at 2:23 a.m. on December 1. She replied by asking if he actually missed her, and the guy eventually wrote back, “Nah, not really.”

The second place spot in Ty’s texting chronicles goes to a man who kept viewing all of her social media stories but stopped responding to her texts. So, she decided to call him out and sarcastically message him, “You’re really good at texting,” followed by heart emojis.

The guy responded, “Looks like you had a nice dinner date,” since he’d seen a social media post about her food. Ty clarified that she wasn’t on a date; she simply went out to dinner.

Well, he replied, “Hmm,” followed by, “When’s my dinner?” and Ty pointed out how hasn’t asked her out to dinner. The guy tried to claim that she was “always busy,” but she didn’t budge, reiterating that he’s never actually asked her out.

“Like, am I missing the asking part, sir? Because nowhere in this conversation have you asked me to go on a date,” she explained.

Finally, Ty’s favorite text of 2024 came from a guy who asked whether he should visit her at work one Saturday. She jokingly responded, “Not unless you’re tipping me $200,” and the guy had the nerve to message her back with, “You already know what tip you are getting.”

“Like, if this is the dating pool, I don’t want it. I don’t want it,” Ty concluded.

Her TikTok has since amassed 1 million views and nearly 83,000 likes. Hundreds of users flocked to the comment section and related to Ty’s frustration.

“It’s like talking to a wall,” wrote one commenter.

“This activated my fight or flight so bad,” shared another.

“I feel like you hit every terrible breed of male energy we should be avoiding in 2025,” said a third.

Did you have any text conversations with guys in 2024 that left you utterly shocked?