This Balsamic Chicken And Vegetable Bake Only Requires One Baking Sheet And Thirty Minutes Of Your Time
Elaina, who goes by @lifewithlainee on TikTok, has a brilliant balsamic chicken and vegetable recipe that only requires one baking sheet and thirty minutes of your time to make!
I whipped this up for dinner last night, and I have to say, it’s a game changer for when you want something full of flavor, yet you’re short on time.
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup balsamic vinegar
- 3 Tbsp avocado oil
- 1 or 2 Tbsp honey
- 1 tsp dried basil
- 1/2 tsp dried oregano
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp pepper
- 2 small zucchini, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 yellow squash, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 red onion, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 head of broccoli, cut into small pieces
- 2 boneless and skinless chicken breasts, cut into small strips
- Parmesan cheese
Instructions:
Make sure to preheat your oven to 400 degrees before you get started slicing up your zucchini, squash, bell pepper, onion, broccoli, and chicken.
Next, get out a sheet pan; you don’t have to line it with aluminum foil, but I do to minimize cleanup. Place the chicken and veggies onto the sheet pan when you’re done cutting them up.
In a bowl, whisk together the balsamic vinegar, honey, avocado oil, dried basil, dried oregano, salt, and pepper, then pour it over the chicken and veggies.
Toss the chicken, veggies, and balsamic mixture together so as to evenly coat all the pieces on the sheet pan. Finally, pop the pan in the oven for 12 to 15 minutes.
You will know when your dinner is ready when the chicken is cooked thoroughly, and the veggies appear to be soft.
Elaina recommends serving the chicken and veggies with pasta, quinoa, or rice. Oh, and she makes sure to add a generous sprinkling of Parmesan cheese before digging in!
