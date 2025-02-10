10 Questions To Ask In Order To Bring You Closer To Your Partner

Life Sometimes Causes Us To Lose Track Of Our Partner

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Over time, life, work, responsibilities, and day-to-day activities get in the way of your relationship. It’s normal to get caught up in life and lose track of your partner in all the chaos of being an adult.

Here Are 10 Questions To Ask To Bring You Closer Together

So, to help you out if you are experiencing a loss of closeness with your partner, I’m giving you a list of 10 questions you can ask to help bring you back together.

When asking these questions to each other, do not be afraid to talk in detail and expand the conversation if an answer catches your attention. Also, do not be scared to express your feelings at any point. Open communication and disclosure improve connection and create a stronger bond between you and your partner.

1: When Was The Last Time I Made You Feel Fully Loved? 

This is a great question to hear what your partner believes is love. Then, listen for ways to improve on how to show love for each other.

2: What Do You Like Best About Our Relationship? 

This gives you and your partner ideas on improving the relationship based on the answers. For example, do they like date nights? Do more of those.

Do they like adventures? Try to schedule more outings. There is always a way to bring more of what your partner likes best into the relationship so they feel satisfied.

3: What’s Your Favorite Childhood Memory? 

Just knowing more about your partner can create more closeness. Ask questions that require open-ended answers. Learn about what makes your partner tick.

4: What’s Your Biggest Insecurity About Yourself? 

Affection is about knowing more than just what your partner likes; it’s also about knowing their fears and insecurities. Ask questions that help you know them on a deeper level.

5: What’s Your Favorite Thing About Me? 

This is a great question to see what your partner sees in you. Maybe it was different than what you thought. It can lead to a great conversation, especially if you and your partner have other answers.

6: When Did You Last Cry About Something, And What Was It About? 

Take the time to learn about what hurts your partner. This can help you be there for them in the future if this comes up again. Being there when they are at their lowest can deepen the intimacy and strengthen your bond.

7: What Have You Always Wanted To Do In The Bedroom? 

Talking about fantasies and ideas for spicing things up in the bedroom can lead to a great conversation. If you happen to be a couple that gets awkward talking about bedroom stuff, start the conversation outside of the bedroom and approach it slowly.

Reassure each other there is no judgment and come from a place of curiosity. Once you get past the awkwardness, these can be some of the most fun and enlightening conversations you have together.

8: What Do You Wish I Would Be More Open About With You? 

If you are notorious for holding things in or talking about the bare minimum, this is a great question to pave the way for a meaningful discussion on being open with each other.

9: What Do You Dream About Most Often? 

Talk about your hopes and dreams with each other. Not only is it a chance to bond, but you may discover new things about each other that only deepen your connection.

10: What Do You See When You Think About The Future? 

Having an understanding of what you each see in the future is an opportunity to learn something new about each other. It opens the door to several great conversations that can improve intimacy and forge a stronger connection.

Make sure you set aside time consistently to ask some of these questions and talk regularly. Intimacy is built through action and consistency. There are no correct answers to these questions. Instead, these questions start the conversation and ensure you spend time together consistently, keeping in touch and focusing on each other.

