His Ex-Wife Freaked Out On Him For Dating Her Late Brother’s Wife

D Theron/peopleimages.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Three years ago, this man and his wife got divorced, and his now ex-wife was the one who asked for it. He felt a lot of pain, as he was still in love with her when she moved ahead with the split.

However, he and his ex do not share any children, so it wasn’t too messy to part ways, and he stopped speaking to her completely.

A year ago, his ex’s brother passed away, and he was invited to attend the funeral by his brother-in-law’s wife, Hailey.

“I was really close friends with him; in fact, we shared the same dorm and apartment all 4 years of college. I was [the] Best Man at his wedding,” he explained.

“We remained friends even after I divorced my wife. So, hearing the news really shocked me. I was also amicable with Hailey.”

“But there was never anything romantic between us; we could easily crack a lot of jokes, and we had the same dry humor. A couple of months after the funeral, Hailey came over to my house. We just intended to have dinner, but things got out of hand after we got drunk.”

The following day, he felt awful and like he had done something wrong. Hailey reassured him he should not feel any guilt and that her husband would have hoped she could find happiness.

He and Hailey then started having a little fling, but then Hailey revealed that she never had feelings like this before in her life and she would like to be in a committed relationship.



For the last several months, he and Hailey have been dating seriously. They’ve tried to keep it on the down low, but his ex-wife caught wind of their relationship.

Yesterday evening, his ex called him up and freaked out on him over the phone for hooking up with Hailey.

“However, the strange thing is, I didn’t feel anything on the call because I just have no feelings for my ex-wife,” he said.

“After the call, I asked Hailey if we were betraying her husband’s family, and she said his family [members] are all snakes and that he was the only shining light in his family. She told me never to feel guilty again about doing what we enjoy, given how much we love each other.”

He’s left wondering if it is wrong of him to date Hailey, given his ex’s reaction. What do you think?

