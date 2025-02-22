He Dated A Girl Who Asked His Neighbor For Their Ring Footage To Catch Him Bringing Another Girl Home With Him

Natalia - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Noah, who goes by @noah_pilato5 on TikTok, says he once dated a girl who earns the title of “Sherley Holmes” for her detective skills when it comes to romance.

Noah admits this girl deserves a round of applause for how she caught him bringing another girl home with him.

Now, to be fair, Noah had freshly moved to Charlotte and was casually dating around. He began dating the girl in question, and they hung out a couple of times. Three or four times after seeing this girl, he invited her back over to his place, and she slept over that night.

The girl asked Noah if he liked his neighbors and if he enjoyed living in the area. Noah thought nothing of her innocent chitchat, and he mentioned he didn’t know any of his neighbors yet.

The following weekend, this girl went out of town, while Noah went out on the town. Mid-week, she slept over at his place, and the next morning, he got up incredibly early to hit the gym.

Noah told this girl she was welcome to hang out as long as she wanted, and he left. When Noah returned, she was not in his apartment, so he texted her and got no reply.

Several days later, this girl still had not gotten back to him, so he sent her another text and was met with silence yet again.

She literally ghosted him, and since this happens often, Noah didn’t take it personally, but he did feel curious about what led her to do this to him.

One week after that, Noah meets his neighbor, and his neighbor asks if he ever found that missing package. Noah had no idea what his neighbor meant.

His neighbor said that Noah’s girlfriend had asked to see his Ring footage to find out who swiped the missing package.

“And it hit me…this girl, she went over to the neighbor’s house while I was at the gym,” Noah explained in his video.

Remember, she had already asked Noah if he knew his neighbors, so Noah knew she had this all planned out.

This girl asked Noah’s neighbor if she could watch the Ring footage from Saturday night, and she lied, pretending that a package had gone missing off their doorstep. She also told a tall tale about being Noah’s girlfriend.

“She was trying to catch me…bringing a girl back with me,” Noah added. “And I did. She watched me trot on by with a girl but acted like she was looking for a package.”

Noah filled his neighbor in, and his neighbor admitted he got confused seeing Noah bring this other girl home, as he assumed he was cheating on his girlfriend.

