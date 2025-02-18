A Guy Flew Across The Country On Valentine’s Day To Take Her On A Date, But He Had No Reservations, And Then Copped An Attitude With Her

LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

I think it’s common knowledge that if you don’t make a reservation on Valentine’s Day and you live in a major city, you’re not going to be eating anything unless you’re ordering takeout.

Bre DeShon, who goes by @bre.deshon on TikTok, is saying she’s considering becoming a nun after a man flew across the country to take her on a Valentine’s Day date, but he had no reservations.

Bre has spent the last five years without a valentine, but this year that changed. She met this 40-year-old guy a while ago, and he really made it clear that he was romantically interested in her, but he lives on the opposite side of America.

He asked her repeatedly if he could fly to Bre’s city and wine her and dine her on one of the most romantic days of the year.

Five minutes after Bre agreed to let him fly to her city to take her out for dinner on Valentine’s Day, he sent her a confirmation of his flight and an Airbnb.

This guy said he wasn’t trying to pressure Bre in any way by sharing information on the place he booked to stay, but clearly, he was hoping she would come over.

Oh, and Bre offered to help make a reservation or come up with a more casual plan for their date, but he refused her help.

He landed in Washington, D.C., on Valentine’s Day to take Bre out, yet he still had absolutely no plans for where they were going.

He put zero thought and effort into trying to impress Bre, even though flying to the other side of the country to take a girl on a date seems like a pretty grand gesture, doesn’t it?

LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

“No thought, just vibes,” Bre explained in her video. “Scrambles to find something for us to do on Valentine’s Day.”

“Takes us to do an activity that was horrendous, to the point where he suggested that we leave early and go find somewhere to eat because, again, no reservation.”

“But when I am willing to go with the flow, willing to see how things pan out ’cause I can be spontaneous, right? But I bring up that I’m feeling a little bit of a disconnect, and I’m trying to understand what it is, that’s the problem.”

Yeah, Bre’s date didn’t like her honesty, and he got nasty and hostile with her. They are no longer on speaking terms, and Bre’s left wondering what on earth happened.

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski