Her Husband’s Still Sleeping With His Pregnant Affair Partner, And She Figured He Would Come Back To Her By Now

For the last couple of years, this woman’s husband has been carrying out an affair. She has confronted her husband about his cheating in the past, and he promised her that he would quit speaking to the other woman.

Unfortunately, that has not happened. Her husband lied to her face, and not only does he still talk to his affair partner – but he still sleeps with her, too.

“She’s a little younger and has every intention of being with her husband, so I always told myself, when she starts a family, I’ll get my husband back,” she explained.

A couple of days back, her husband headed off to work and left his Apple Watch behind. She was able to use that to check her husband’s messages, which is how she found out about him still talking to his affair partner.

Her husband’s affair partner texted him to say she was feeling ill. When her husband asked what was going on, his affair partner admitted that she was pregnant.

Her husband then wanted to know if the baby was his, but after he and his affair partner did the math, they realized that was not possible.

“He then told her he was happy for her, but she broke his heart, and they had a good thing going,” she added.

Later on, her husband’s affair partner complained about how her own husband was being a jerk. Then, her husband and his affair partner made plans to hang out.

She knows they slept together when they saw one another. It’s been two months since she read those messages, and her husband is continuing to sleep with his pregnant affair partner behind her back.

“My husband doesn’t seem to care she’s pregnant by another man. I literally was waiting for this day because I thought it would bring my husband back, but I guess it proves he just loves her,” she said.

“I’m just venting. I wanted my family back. Just to add I cannot work and rely on my husband financially for my kids. Leaving him would be extremely difficult as I have no family or support in the country.”

