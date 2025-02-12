A Guy Gave Her A Foot Massage On Their Date, Which Freaked Her Out

Olesya Kuprina - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

One day, TikToker Ali (@fashion.ali) was in the gym at her apartment complex, and a guy who also lived there invited her to a group hangout.

She agreed since she had hung out with him before doing activities like sledding and building a snowman, and she didn’t get any strange vibes from him then.

When she showed up to the group hangout, it turned out that no one else could make it, so it was just the two of them alone.

He suggested that they watch a movie together the next day. Ali agreed and headed over to his apartment in pajamas since they lived in the same building.

However, he was fully dressed and ready to go out to dinner, mini-golfing, or to the movie theater. She was under the impression that they were just going to enjoy a cozy day together. But he had a projector and wanted to drive somewhere with a white wall.

They drove for 45 minutes and wound up at an abandoned storage facility. He set up the projector and put on a movie that she couldn’t remember watching.

About 10 minutes in, he announced that he had a surprise for her. Then, he requested that she give him her foot.

He grabbed some lotion and started massaging her foot. When he finished up with her feet, he asked to massage her shoulders next, and she was too freaked out to say no. So, he got behind her and continued massaging away.

At some point during the movie, he grabbed her hand. They held hands for about one minute before Ali pulled hers away out of discomfort. Of course, he did not get the hint and proceeded to pull her closer so they could cuddle.

Finally, they finished the rest of the movie and drove back to their apartment complex. But then, he invited her back to his place to watch some funny videos.

They watched one video, and the moment it ended, she immediately raced to the door. He ran after her so he could say goodbye.

He gave her a stiff hug and reassured her that he wasn’t going to kiss her. But once she relaxed, he tried to kiss her anyway.

