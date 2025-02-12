He Walked Out Of A Restaurant After His Girlfriend Tried To Publicly Force Him To Propose To Her

Over the weekend, this 28-year-old man celebrated his birthday and went out to dinner with his 27-year-old girlfriend Sarah.

He said he had no problem planning the night out, and after Sarah said she wanted it to be a memorable evening for him, he was so thrilled.

He’s the kind of guy who prefers to keep things understated, so this was a big deal to him. Sarah went ahead and made a reservation for them, and Sarah extended invitations to his family members and friends to come along, too.

It truly seemed like Sarah was putting together a wonderful little party for him, and he felt touched. But then he got to the restaurant.

“Everything was going great until it was time for dessert,” he explained. “The waiter brought out a cake, but instead of my name, it said: “Will You Marry Me, Sarah?”

“I was completely blindsided. Sarah got all teary-eyed, turned to me, and said, “Well? This is the best surprise ever, right?” Everyone around us started clapping, and her friends were filming.”

“I just sat there, stunned. She took my silence as hesitation and started going on about how she knew I wasn’t “big on grand gestures,” but she couldn’t wait anymore, so she “took matters into her own hands.”

Not knowing what else to do, he jumped up from his seat and announced that it was supposed to have been a dinner for his birthday, so if Sarah wanted a proposal, she should have asked before forcing him.

And with that, he walked right out of the restaurant. Sarah was completely humiliated, and she and all of her friends were quick to bombard him with calls and texts, saying he was a jerk for letting her down like that in public and wrecking their evening.

davit85 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sarah tried to twist things around and say she was only trying to be a romantic.

“Now, my family is split. Some say I should have just gone along with it for the night, while others think she crossed a major boundary,” he continued.

He’s left wondering if it was mean of him to walk out of the restaurant after Sarah forced a public proposal on him.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

