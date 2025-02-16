A Guy Started Fake Sobbing On A Plane When He Wouldn’t Let Him Have His Seat

I never cease to be amazed at how entitled some people are over the most ridiculous things, and what happened to this man on a flight is a surprising example of just that. This 22-year-old man recently was on the plane home after taking a trip to see a few of his friends.

He made sure to pay for his ticket months before his trip, and he grabbed a window seat, as that’s his favorite place to sit on a plane.

That day, when he boarded, he walked up to his seat only to see that a man in his mid-30s was already right there where he was supposed to be sitting.

He very nicely pointed out to the man that he was not in the correct seat. The man admitted that he was already aware of that and was hopeful that he would be willing to switch seats. The man then said his seat was in the middle, and five rows further back into the plane.

He responded that he was not interested in sitting that far back and had intentionally booked the window seat for a reason.

“He sighs super dramatically and goes, “Come on, man, have a heart.” I just shake my head and say, “Sorry, but I’m sitting in the seat I paid for,” he explained.

“At this point, he starts to tell me every bad thing that has happened in his LIFE because clearly he wasn’t that sad of a person but wanted to seem like one. And then he starts crying… Like, loud, over-the-top sobs.”

“The lady next to him looks super uncomfortable. The flight attendant comes over to ask what’s going on, and before I can even say anything, he goes, “Is there no humanity left on you [jerk]?“

He quickly filled the flight attendant in on what was going down, and the flight attendant told the man he had to move.

In a huff, the man got up and reluctantly walked to the back of the plane to take his seat. While he was walking off, the man accused him of having no heart…all over a plane seat!

He figured that was over and done with, but after the plane landed, the man got up, looked him right in the face, and said he hoped he had an awful life.

Since the man had such a dramatic response, he’s left wondering if he should have let him have his seat after all.

What do you think? Personally, I think people have an outlandish sense of entitlement lately, and I’m curious if you have any crazy stories about that!

