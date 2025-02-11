Everything You Need To Know About Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, Who’s 48 Years Younger Than Him

Instagram - @jordon_isabella - pictured above are Bill and Jordon

Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick helped lead the team to Super Bowl victory six times and won AP NFL Coach of the Year for the 2003, 2007, and 2010 seasons.

Yet, it’s not his impressive coaching background that’s been landing him in news headlines lately. Instead, it’s his relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, who is 48 years younger than him.

Bill, 72, and his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, broke up after being together for 16 years. Following the split, he and Jordon began seeing each other, and the pair’s large age gap has given way to plenty of speculation and jokes at their expense.

The public is also dying to learn more about Jordon’s background and how her romance with Bill began.

Who Is Jordon Hudson?

Jordon is both an academic and an athlete. While still in high school, she simultaneously earned a cosmetology qualification from the New England Hair Academy.

Then, she went on to attend Bridgewater State University and was a cheerleader at the school when her squad won the 2021 NCA Collegiate Championship.

She continued competitive cheerleading after graduating from college as part of the East Celebrity Elite cheer team, and in February 2024, the squad competed at the World Championships.

Jordon first met Bill in February 2021 while flying from Boston to Florida. The pair were reportedly seated next to each other on the plane, and Bill signed her “Deductive Logic” textbook, writing, “Thanks for giving me a course on logic!”

At the time, 21-year-old Jordon exchanged numbers with Bill, and they “stayed friends” until his relationship with Linda Holliday ended in 2022.

Fans spotted Jordon and Bill out and about throughout 2023 as well, first in New Orleans in January and then later in the same city in September.

The couple kept their relationship quiet, though, until they decided to go public in June 2024. TMZ first broke the news that Bill and Jordon were confirmed to be dating, and since then, Jordon hasn’t held back from sharing her beau on social media.

Nonetheless, she’s faced a lot of backlash and jokes aimed at her relationship with Bill. Most notably, during “The Roast of Tom Brady,” which took place in 2024, football stars made digs at their age gap.

“Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked. But now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School: you were scouting your new girlfriend,” joked Rob Gronkowski, a former New England Patriots tight end.

Jordon has confronted quips like these directly while defending Bill. For instance, in a New Year’s Instagram post, she wrote, “Nothing changed for us in 2024 except for ‘public knowledge’: yet, somehow, everything changed.”

“Fourth calendar year; going strong. I can’t wait to take punches for you in 2025. Keep swinging, Keyboard Warriors. Your illusion of righteousness only fuels my authenticity,” she continued.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Jordon, who graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy, has been self-employed since April 2021.

Most recently, in December 2024, she and Bill walked the red carpet for the first time together at The Museum Gala.

Bill donned a classic tuxedo beside Jordon, who wore a black gown, at the charity event hosted by the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

In a follow-up Instagram post about the event, she discussed how the gala was filled with all her favorite things, including “friendship, education, philanthropy, glamor, beet salad, Billy, dance-worthy music, ornithological and oceanic exhibits.”

