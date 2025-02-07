Five Days Before Her Wedding, Her Fiancé Dumped Her And Called It Off

Five days before TikToker Kayla (@kheff96) was supposed to get married, her then-fiancé called the wedding off.

He came home and announced that he didn’t love her and didn’t want to marry her. He thought they acted more like friends and felt she was not the one. Then, he took their dog and left.

After the initial shock, she called her dad in tears. They had put $50,000 into the wedding and people were flying in from all over the country to attend. Her friends and her sister rushed over to console her.

By the time they arrived, Kayla had reached the stage of dissociation. She was ripping pictures from the walls and making plans about what to do next.

At the beginning of their relationship, her ex was like a completely different person. He liked to play board games and had all the same interests as her, but as their relationship progressed, she realized that he didn’t actually like any of those things. It took her a long time to figure out that he was only pretending.

They had been together for four years. After they broke up, she felt lighter and free to be her true self again, which she had somehow lost sight of during the relationship.

In the weeks following the breakup, she learned a lot about herself and how people had been perceiving the relationship.

A friend even told her that she seemed to be a duller version of herself when she was with him. On the day that the wedding was supposed to have taken place, she threw a house party.

Overall, the breakup was for the better, especially since he was unable to take care of his own basic needs. For instance, he was hospitalized multiple times for dehydration because he did not drink water for weeks. He also would not wash the bottoms of his feet or brush his teeth for days on end.

He essentially stopped taking care of himself and expected Kayla to take care of him instead. But whenever she tried to help him, she was too bossy and nagging too much.

They were the ideal couple on the surface, but that was only because of the sacrifices she was making. Now, she has moved from New York to Nashville and is starting her life over at 28 years old, proving that it’s never too late to make a change.

